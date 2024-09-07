Analysis of last season’s referees decisions that prove there is no conspiracy against Arsenal

Unfortunately, it’s the second year I have had to write this ….

There are some Gooners who generally think that there is a conspiracy against Arsenal, that the FA send out officials to have an agenda to hurt us.

They never explain what that motive is.

What makes the Gunners so special and unique that the governing body of the sport would care about us so much they choose to sabotage us?

Some of my peers (realising how absurd the accusation is) have tried to defend them, claiming they don’t mean what the actual word intends.

Language though is powerful and if we have zero evidence, to say otherwise is only fair, we assume a person knows what they are saying.

My own stance is that officiating is poor in the UK but that’s for everyone.

Sometimes decisions cost us points, other times we have benefitted.

Like 12 months ago let’s dissect the season and see how hard done by us was in reality.

Remember the accusation is that referees are part of a conspiracy set up by the FA who have an agenda.

So, if there is one example of us getting awarded a penalty or the opposition a red card this would contradict everything ……

August 23

Can’t really argue with Tomiyasu being sent off at Selhurst Park. Already on a yellow, the defender makes the choice to sacrifice himself on the halfway line to stop a Crystal Palace counterattack.

We are also awarded a penalty in that game and at home to Fulham who have to play the last 10 mins down to 10 men.

If an official is being ordered to sabotage us does this happen?

Maybe this is the one person who felt sorry for us so went rogue?

September 23

If VAR hadn’t been invented, we would have lost to Man United. It’s actually United fans who go down the Conspiracy route, accusing Stockley Park of not correctly drawing the lines that proved Garnacha is just offside.

In the North London Derby, VAR takes ages to judge if Romero could have avoided handling the ball, the official is ordered to look at the monitor and despite all these people being part of an agenda the award is …. Penalty to Arsenal.

2 more spots kicks on the South coast makes it 5 penalties in our first 7 fixtures.

So, if there is an ulterior motive, these men and women are not at it.

October 23

The 6th penalty of the campaign at home to Sheffield United. None yet to go against us

November 23

Arteta famously calls Newcastle’s winning a disgrace numerous times, feeling there were three reasons why the goals should have been disallowed.

I maintain his reaction wasn’t genuine and an effort to distract from the fact he was struggling to keep pace with Man City.

While contentious, it wasn’t as controversial as our manager made out, with some pundits saying they understood why it was given.

It didn’t warrant the club releasing a statement asking for standards to urgently improve, like that was going to make any difference.

December 23

We think we have momentarily equalized at Villa Park, but VAR confirms the officials first thought that Havertz had handled the ball, the letter of the law saying that the goal should be disallowed accident or not.

That evens itself out at Anfield where many pundits feel Odegaard handles the ball, but no spot kick is given (quite blatant)

Again, if there was a conspiracy surely this would be given?

January 24

Both game’s uneventful

February 24

Nothing this month to suggest a conspiracy theory. In fact, Liverpool gets a red card at the Emirates and one of our 5 goals at Burnley is a penalty

March 24

Nothing to suggest a conspiracy theory this month including at the Etihad.

April 24

Arsenal knows at this point they have to keep on winning to keep the destiny of the title race in their own hands.

It’s why I don’t accept an agenda to stop us being Champions as that has nothing to do with our failure to covert chances against Aston Villa before going missing in the second half.

If anything, the big decisions go our way, as we are awarded a penalty at Brighton, while in the NLD Spurs feel they should have had a spot kick before we race away and score while Ben White gets away with some dark arts against their keeper

May 24

Perhaps the two biggest decisions that show Arsenal benefit, as much are hurt by, officiating come in the final month of the season.

Semenyo had a goal ruled out for Bournemouth when Solanke was judged to have fouled Raya, but it was simply a mistake from our keeper.

Then on the final day, Kai Havertz scored in the 89 th min despite Jesus using his hand in the buildup.

On another day that moment could have decided the title, so if there was a conspiracy surely that goal gets disallowed?

What do you think peeps?

Based on the evidence we had more penalties awarded for than against, and questionable decisions went both ways?

Poor officiating but zero agenda

Dan

