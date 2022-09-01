Analysis – Were Arsenal really so stupid to let Aubameyang leave for free?

The Auba debacle revisited
As this is being written, it looks quite possible Auba will be sold to Chelsea by Barcelona. Either for a straight transfer fee or a combined fee + player deal.
If it happens, it is almost certainly bound to reignite some debate about how “stupid” Arsenal have been. Even if it doesn’t happen, the Auba debacle is still dragged into a lot of debates here.
First of all, I think we can assume the facts are; Arsenal let Auba go to Barcelona, not just without any transfer fee, but also are reported to have paid some kind of “salary compensation” to make it happen. So we are not talking about letting Auba go for free, we are actually talking about paying to get rid of him. Now that it is clear, he in the current market has some transfer value, it seems obvious to ask; “How could Arsenal be so stupid???”
One accusation that is repeated without any deeper thought behind it, is that we let Auba go in a cost cutting exercise – “slashing the wage bill”. I think, it is very easy to dismiss that as nonsense alone by looking at the realities. It would make much more economic sense to have kept him, paid his salary for 6 months and sold him. It only takes the minimum of ability to add and subtract to see, that his salary for 6-7 months adds up to much less than the minimum transfer value, and then we haven’t even counted the salary compensation, we paid. The reality is, it cost us a lot of money to let Auba go in a hurry.
Are the people deciding to accept his move to Barcelona including the economic loss then complete morons, who couldn’t do the calculations either? Of course not. They knew what they were doing. Let me explain.
In an earlier article here on JA, I have detailed, why letting Auba go to Barcelona was a decision taken by Arteta, the management and the owner in unison. I am not going to repeat that analysis, as I think most will agree, there is no way Arteta alone or Arteta and Edu alone have the authorization to decide to let arguably the biggest name in our squad go to another club for nothing, let alone decide to pay a substantial sum for it. It is of course Arteta’s right to decide not to pick him to play. But actually signing off on letting him go and pay for it, that can never be more than a recommendation from Arteta. The final decision could only be taken by the management and the owner.
Once that fact is accepted, it really becomes much clearer, Arteta, the management and the owner saw eye to eye in deciding to get rid of Auba, even though it cost quite a lot of money. That was simply accepted, because they were in agreement that the best for Arsenal was to get Auba out of the door as soon as possible.
Another argument sometimes seen here is that Arteta can’t “handle” big personalities like Auba. This is of course an opinion, and can’t be neither confirmed nor dismissed by actual facts. We can use some indications:
Is it likely, Arteta, who spent several years at Man City amongst a great number of stars, and who has played with many stars himself, shouldn’t know how to handle them?
Is it likely when it seems Jesus and Zinchenko, who know Arteta chose to move to us?
Could it be just the opposite, and Arteta actually knows exactly that some have an ego too big to be part of a real team?
I think we can each make our choice. There is no right or wrong to be proved here. I think, it is very much a choice about how you look at it.
But what about the fact, Auba played terribly for us for several months and almost couldn’t score a goal, and just as he turns out for Barcelona, he scores several? Isn’t that proof Arteta, couldn’t get the best out of him?
There is no doubt, Auba wasn’t playing well, when he decided to “stick his finger” to Arteta and his teammates by ignoring when he should turn up for training. But why was that? Was it necessarily because Arteta isn’t good enough to handle him? Or was it because Auba, has such a huge ego that he simply decided he wouldn’t give 100% for Arsenal, he wanted to move to Barcelona at all costs for Arsenal, and like a spoilt child, once he got his will, he gave 100% again?
Again, I think, nobody can actually say for certain, except maybe Auba and Arteta themselves, so we can each take our pick of “beliefs”.
But I would like to offer my own theory.
If not before, then no later than at the start of last season, it became clear Arteta’s and indeed Arsenal’s project now is a long term plan, that strives to assemble a young and hungry team which can develop into a truly competitive team. A team which may be able to compete for the PL title within a few years.
Now, if you are 32 years old, as Auba was at the time, and you are a big name with ambitions to win titles and maybe shine personally, a long term plan is not such a good prospect to look at. Auba simply doesn’t have “long term” left in his career. This means, if you were Auba, you could conclude that this project actually has a focus, which isn’t suited to you. If you conclude that, it is almost impossible to give 100% for it. You could of course “sacrifice” your own ambitions and chose to fight a couple of years for the good of Arsenal, or you could start thinking, I must get out of here to a club where my own ambitions for the remainder of my career can be fulfilled. My theory is that, in his heart, Auba concluded the latter, and mentally stopped fighting for Arsenal and even forced a situation where Arsenal had to let him go to Barcelona. Once at Barcelona, he could straight away give 100%, as he was now an important star in the team again.
Finally, Arsenal have come under some criticism for not investing in some kind of replacement for Auba straight away, especially as we finished only a couple of points from a CL place. Again, this can be looked at in different ways. To begin with, we mustn’t forget, the team actually improved quite a lot in the weeks after Auba was left out of the team selections. It was as if some players “stepped up” and there seemed to be more unity. Even so, should we have bought or loaned a new striker?
Which striker was available and would surely have secured us more points?
Which striker could at the time be seen to improve a team, which at the time was performing quite well?
Would it better to get a new striker which might not fit the profile for our long term project, than letting the team get on with it?
In hindsight, things look different.
But either way, I think what makes the difference is how you value a CL participation at this stage of our project. If you have, or had, the conviction it was crucial for Arsenal to get top 4 last season, then it all can look like a huge mistake, which should have made heads roll.
If you on the other hand are of the same conviction that our owner clearly must have, that although top 4 is very attractive, it wasn’t crucial for our project at this stage, then you can conclude, missing out on top 4 was a great pity, but the most important thing is, our project stays on course, and we will only go for players which fit perfectly into the plan.
Take your pick of beliefs.
COYG
AndersS
The Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk. This young Ukranian would be a great signing…
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
I dont think keeping auba would’ve guarenteed top 4. Our form actually picked up the moment he left the club. And it could’ve been a headache moving him this summer and that might’ve led to us missing out on Jesus. Of course we are just talking about alternative history here, but things panned out the way they were meant to, and it’s a savvy move by Barca to force Chelsea to pay for him and get a player they wanted as well.
I believe Edu already made clear why we had to get rid of some players, terminate their contract and even paid see to leave for free. Why revisit it just because he’s going to Chelsea and Barca are getting something for him bro?
I don’t think it was stupid, crazy and daring acts most times always look stupid at first.
Edu gave solid reasons and I believe a lot of people agreed with it even though it wasn’t easy to do so.
I wish Auba the best at Chelsea though, happy to see him shine
It was stupid as we could’ve sold him for 0 fee but have certain percentage on future sales. Exactly what Barcelona is doing.
And apparently we are doing the same thing to Bellerin, receive nothing for him as Barcelona gets him on a free. Probably sells him next summer for 15-20 million.
We are taken to the cleaners once again. I actually feel bad for Kroenke right now. I would be furious if my employees were this incompetent at asset management.
What you fail to mention is that Auba and Bellerin both have far lower salaries after this now. Nobody was going to match Bellerin’s wages and that is why him and Auba were impossible to sell for a profit. Edu/Arteta can be blamed for the Auba contract but not for Bellerin. We’ve been trying to get rid of Hector for years now but only foreign clubs wanted him and they dont pay those wages to average players. Also, I’ve heard nothing about Barca getting future sales off of Auba, where is that info from?
Nobody sensible thinks Arsenal were stupid. It was 100% the correct call and we’re reaping the rewards. Why is nobody asking why Barca are getting shot after such a short period? Overall, it’s a stupid mistake by Chelsea through desperation.
Seems like we gave him for free and also paid a part of his salary. Did we have any option to add sell-on clause?
The last time I checked Aubamenyang now plays for barca and according to report he is moving to Chelsea. We shouldn’t be discussing him on arsenal forum. Yes, we are grateful for the good times he brought to fans like me but its a new era now….
Surprisingly he didn’t spend much time with Barcelona. Could it be due to the arrival of Lewandowski or maybe because of the robbers that attacked him and his family at his home
Thank you for commenting.
The intention is not so much to discuss Auba in person. More to give the point of view, that Arsenal is actually run by people, who make well considered decisions.
@Uzi
Apologies I will try to contact you first before I publish a story that is all about Arsenal okay?
At that particular moments it wasn’t stupid idea because he wasn’t performing . So nobody expected he will pick form straight away after joining Barca.
Even though it might look stupid but it wasn’t. However in terms of money, we are on the losing side, and base on one of our areas of improvement was to cut wages but in the end we made a lose at the Auba deal.
It was clear he didn’t fit Arteta’s style of play as a striker yet he annoyingly continued to play him there when Auba was at his most impressive under him as an inside forward. Auba’s style of play will always get you goals so I expected him to score at Barca and now Chelsea. He was probably dealing with some issues atArsenal which contributed to his loss of form so if he had stayed I think he’d have eventually found his scoring boots again even if not the same season. I never believe he was finished and I know a player like Auba can’t be blanking for long. As of now he’s not our player so I wish him the best. At leats he’s a player fans can’t hate for forcing the move hahaha.
Sorry this wasn’t supposed to be a reply to you.
Shipping him out was the correct decision at that time, because:
– Rather than losing more money by paying a non-playing footballer till the end of his contract, Arsenal cut their wage bill
– He was obviously popular among his ex-teammates at Arsenal, so grounding him for months could have badly influenced his closest friends at the club
– Arsenal were honest with their fringe players this season, such as Maitland-Niles, Bellerin and Pepe, that they won’t get enough playing time. I guessed Arsenal were also honest with Aubameyang and let him move on to re-ignite his career, since he was highly influential in Arsenal’s last FA Cup win
I think similar topics on Aubamehang has come up before let’s not flog this topic too much. Since Auba left Arsenal left Arsenal have made good progress. Please let talk onbthe transfer dead line activity today.
The decision was correct for me for reasons given above, but to forgive him? No! he was a well paid “servant” while at our fantastic club, some players like Wrighty and Keown are fans/Gooners, Auba is not, his actions were damaginI suspect both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Bad apples get tossed away.
That’s what Edu said in an interview in late July,about cleaning the squad as he put it.said: “When a player’s 26 or older, has a big salary and is not performing, he’s killing you.
“In the past, 80 per cent of the squad had those characteristics and there was no chance anyone would buy them.”
Gunners chiefs also paid off defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis to go.said: “When a player’s 26 or older, has a big salary and is not performing, he’s killing you.
Gunners chiefs also paid off defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis to go.
Technical director Edu explained: “They don’t have a transfer value and are comfortable on a long contract living in London
Technical director Edu explained: “They don’t have a transfer value and are comfortable on a long contract living in London
So we needed to clean the squad and if we had to pay some to go, I considered it an investment.
“It’s better than having them blocking the path of another player.
Gunners chiefs also paid off defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis to go.
I know it’s strange to go to the board and tell them, ‘Sometimes it’s better to pay a player to leave than to keep them’.
“I realise that hurts and some people say that it’s expensive — but you have to take the problem out.
They obviously know they made a mistake because Bellerin as just terminated his contract to move to Barca , this time Arsenal have added a substantial sell
On clause .
Is it official?