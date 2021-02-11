Analysis of what the Arsenal squad needs and how long it will take to fix

How Long Will it Take Arsenal to Be Back? by AI
This will be a straightforward piece. We will look at where Arsenal lack senior first-team quality and look at how long, based on recent recruitment, it will take for the hierarchy to replace them.
Let’s take a first look at first-team quality. Based on how Arteta wants to play, Arsenal need to be able to sustain pressure against low-blocks and break it down. To successfully do this, you need big threats from either wing as well as general athleticism, ball retention, aerial dominance in both boxes and good passing quality in the team. These qualities will also help the team go toe to toe against better opposition.
Alexandre Lacazette does not have a lot of athleticism. He can’t physically dominate the opposition defensive line and is not a great aerial threat. Stamina-wise, there is a lot left to be desired. However, his link up play is good as well as his movement and finishing. Given that he is 29, almost out of a contract and not going to get better, Arsenal must be looking forward to replacing him in the near future.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a very average one-on-one threat from the out wide wings. He does not offer enough creativity or penetration with the ball against standing defenders. His technique is not best for building play against any block. He is not much of an aerial threat, either. His best qualities are his finishing, off-the-ball movement and acceleration. Declining, old and on big wages, Arsenal must be looking forward to replacing him in the short-term.
Nicolas Pepe has been hit and miss in his second season here at Arsenal. On the right where he can cut in with his stronger foot, he has become really bad in general play. Arsenal may hold on to him because of his age, price and promise but unless he fully turns it around, he needs to be sold on at the right time to recover some of his transfer cost.
In midfield, Arsenal have little in the way of athleticism, mobility, ball-retention or incisive passing in advanced areas. Thomas Partey is the only one with these qualities. Granit Xhaka covers, recycles and distributes well but mobility prevents him from taking his game to the next level. Mohammed Elneny is disciplined, neat and hardworking but that is the bare minimum. Dani Ceballos is not athletic or disciplined enough. He is also not Arsenal owned.
In defense, while Hector Bellerin offers great quality with his inventiveness, movement and passing, his athleticism has since been taken away by a long-term injury. He can’t physically dominate his mark nor defend well enough. He would be good as a bench option.
Kieran Tierney is athletic, technically sound, defensively good and has great mental qualities. Given his relative youth, he needs no replacing but his availability might be cause for concern.
Gabriel Maghalaes is good in the air, can physically impose himself, and while suspect with his communication skills and risk-taking, is good enough at 22.
Rob Holding is a very physical defender who can be part of a good backline. While his general play has massively improved, he is still not the best option for how Arsenal want to play going forward. Can be a good bench option.
So, effectively, Arsenal must replace their entire forward line, at least two midfielders and two defenders to get back to title contenders. That’s 7 first team players. It is a task as huge as the Manchester United rebuild. Given that Arsenal do not have the cash reserves of United, they must take a lot of good decisions as well as patience to get where they want to go.
In recent years, the Arsenal hierarchy have, at the very least, successfully identified problematic areas in the squad. The recruitment is more of a mixed bag but where is it not? Even City and Liverpool, with all the clarity and money and coaching pedigree have had some recruitment duds. It is a thing that comes with the process. Coaching is also a big part of recruitment. How you want to play informs a lot.
In some three years, Arsenal have signed Leno, Runarrson, Sokratis, Luiz, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Cedric Soares, Lichtensteiner, Torreira, Ceballos, Partey, Guendouzi, Martinelli, Pepe and Willian. At least 8 out of these 15 signings have been meant to have an immediate first-team impact. Just half of those 8 starters have been very good so far. The rest have been middling to average while one, for his fee, has been particularly disappointing.
Out of the seven players Arsenal need, they have very promising youth in about four of them. Martinelli, Saka, Saliba and Smith-Rowe all look like they will be good contributors to the first team in the coming years. They are all incredibly young and must not be pushed to play thousands of minutes every season at a high pressure club. Arsenal are quite lucky that they can contribute significantly at the moment. However, it is best if they are used mostly as rotation options.
As such, Arsenal still need an attacking midfielder ahead of Smith-Rowe and wingers ahead of Martinelli and Saka. Given that Martinelli and Saka can play the same position on the left wing, Arsenal may choose to replace only the central and right forward positions. That leaves 6 positions, at least, where Arsenal must recruit first team players.
Based on evidence of the last 6 transfer windows, Arsenal sign an average of a solid 4 players a season, excluding loans. Half of those signings are expected to make an immediate, first team impact. We should reasonably expect a maximum of 3 seasons for Arsenal to recruit players for all the six first team positions that we determined, excluding surprises (Rob Holding developing into the best defender in the league apart). Should we expect surprises? Yes. Bukayo Saka and Martinelli have turned out into solid rotation options. Any member of the squad can take a step up from their current level but for the sake of clarity, we will not be factoring that in this analysis.
Based on the evidence of the last 6 transfer windows, at least 3 out of the recruited players will be very good. That is the baseline. What will 3 very good signings in any of the positions required do to Arsenal’s competitive level? I am pretty sure that it will make Arsenal Top 4 contenders. Unfortunately, most Arsenal fans will not be happy about being competitive for Top 4 in 3 seasons. It will have made it 8 seasons out of the Champions League and extremely weakened Arsenal’s standing in the league.
However, the good news is that anyone of Saliba, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Balogun, Nketiah, Nelson, Miguel Azeez, can develop into first team options if they are still at Arsenal. Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli likely will erase the need for two or three further signings in the future. Arsenal’s recruitment could luck out on an immediate superstar like Liverpool did with Robertson or Salah. If we limit the recruitment to only the last two seasons, Arsenal have recruited Gabriel Maghalaes, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey. That’s two good starters per season. The likely result is that by the time the 2022/23 Premier League season rolls by, we will have our Arsenal back.
It takes a lot to undo the bad team development from the Wenger years. Wenger put too much faith in average players as well as the development of the youth players. The end result was that we lacked a lot of quality in too many positions. With the rise of Tottenham, Liverpool, United and now Leiceister City in addition to Chelsea and Manchester City, it became almost impossible to drag Arsenal up the league anymore. Let’s not forget that Arsene Wenger himself found it too difficult to qualify Arsenal for the Champions League in two consecutive seasons. We will need to be patient, bite our lips and trust in the current project.
We will be back.
Agboola Israel
Arsenal will obviously look for Tierney’s competitor first in the summer, then they would probably try to sell Lacazette and Pepe if we don’t qualify for Europe next season
Someone suggested we should keep Lacazette and get a different type of striker instead. I agree that having both Lacazette and Giroud-like target man is great for playing with two different styles, but Lacazette will be 30 years old in the summer
Since Aubameyang and Nketiah don’t cut it in the center, they better play on the left wing. Maybe Arsenal could try Martinelli and Balogun in the middle, to see whether they can do a better job than Lacazette or not
I would sign Tyrick Mitchell from Palace who will be free in the summer.
Homegrown and just 21, he’s the 2nd most succesful tackler in the league after Wan-Bissaka..
Are you sure we have such power, he seems too good to come
Never saw Mitchell play, but I’ve heard good things about him. We definitely need a younger LB who’s good in dribbling and can compete with Tierney
Balogun will be gone by summer, we need a CF, i dont know much about the celtic striker we have been linked
Edouard might come if Lacazette leaves. According to some Celtic’s fans on YouTube, he’s been playing with a brake to avoid injuries for January transfer
this is a good article, my take
hardly can any team have superstar in every position
you are right about the youth, we cant rely on them all season
No manager will keep Auba, Willian, and lacca on the bench, the pressure and distraction will consume such manager, except 2 of those 3 aforementioned get back their mojo and start performing as expected, MA is doomed
AW had no choice because of lack of fund, and lack of ucl deny us enough fund to stand, and some overpaid wages.
finally, i hope we could sell off the following:
Guendozi, one of AMN/chambers, Mavro and lacca,
we can buy another CAM and ESR deputise, buy one more CM or give Torreira the chance if he wants to stay, buy a new CF who has feet and good in the air, buy a cover lb, 3 this summer to start with,
Auba, Martineli, Pepe, Saka,Willian should be enough for the wing to challenge for top 4
i think we are good in the defence and goalkeeping area
AI…
Brilliant! Simply brilliant!
If the year 1905 was the annus mirabilis of Albert Einstein, please permit me to say today is your “Dies mirabilis” (*smiling*)! Simply a day of two brilliant articles! Thoughtful! Deeply analytical! And the sheer hard work put into careful and seamless writing is incredible! The kudos goes to you!
Thanks for giving us such a great angle from which to appreciate the sheer amount of work needed to rework our Arsenal back to the great days!
Patience and support is the key word! Thanks once again!
I know it’s never easy, but please do keep more of such thoughtful articles coming!
Cheers!!
Fire, How I admire your sheer generosity of spirit. If the whole world were as you are, we should see an end to wars, hatred and bloodshed.
Sadly , you are but a RARE shining example. But from small acorns do mighty oaks grow!
Great piece Israel. If only we can wait as the board is not gonna come at once and provide a 200million. We have to be very creative with our recruitment and the manager has to be shrewd in his team selection. That said, our front line needs to be culled. I was seriously rooting for Auba’s renewal but I don’t understand what’s happening to him and Lacazette, he has really tried but I don’t think he is a solution. For Pepe, I’ll wait till season ends. In another way, Wenger teams had a lot of creative mildfielders and we don’t have much for now.
I just hope these things get sorted out soon because Arsenal is on a free fall.
Unfortunately with Arteta at the helm we will not vastly improve. He only knows how to try and copy Man City’s style, that’s all he knows, and our players are just not suited to it. Arteta is just too inexperienced to have the brand of football, and tactical understanding, for the development of Arsenal. Even if he stays it will be wasting time because within a few months he will be let go of. His personal problem is player management. Without both the strength and compassion that needs no manager can succeed at Arsenal. We have sunk to a very low brand of football, and treatment of players, that makes me so very sad. ‘A bad workman blames his tools’………Arteta is a bad workman.
why cant our players play city pattern if not laziness. whats the big deal in man marking when we are not with the ball.
A very interesting article AI.While I agree with much of what you say, I do not subscribe to your view regarding the need for ariel domination in attack.When you consider the success achieved by Man City and Liverpool without a big target man, you may wish to revise your thoughts on this issue.As to the number of recruits required for a major upgrade, obviously this is dictated to a fairly large extent by finance which in turn depends on selling players who are invariably on very high wages.In real terms this is a huge challenge for our Management team and something fans should think on before they start hammering Arteta in particular.In an ideal World I would hope for a new first choice RB, a naturally left footed young back up for Tierney and two athletical midfielders to support Partey.As for forwards, I am inclined to sell Laca while he still has some petrol in his tank, but that apart how do we manage to convince Clubs to buy the likes of Willian and Pepe when they have failed to produce for Arsenal.We will be obliged to hold on to Pepe and the hapless Willian unless the latter is frozen out like Ozil.Patience as you say will be required before we can again climb the ladder and once more become a force in the land.
i dont think he is referring to ‘target’ man’ but a striker who is sound in the air and on foot. Liverpool and city strikers score much more with head compare to our strikers bad record. did you notice auba had a free header in the last match, but squandered it
Great article!
By 2023 we should be back to our full best.
Kroenke will not bring out huge money in one window, so let us expect 2 good signings per window.
Aubameyang will get his form back. Lacazette needs more skillful players around him.
It will be a super move if we keep Balogun. Nketiah can be sold.
We need one right winger to compete with Saka.
RW, AM, CM, LB, GK.
These are the 5 positions we desperately need players.
ST – Aubameyang, Balogun.
LW – Martinelli, Pepe.
RW – Saka, ?
AM -Buendia, Smith-Rowe.
CM – Bissouma, Guendouzi.
DM – Partey, Chambers.
LB – Tierney, ?
RB – Bellerin, Cedric.
LCB – Mari, Gabriel.
RCB – Holding, Saliba.
GK – Leno, Ryan.
Great article and read this afternoon. We do need to move on Laca & Willian this summer, get some funds for them and replace with an attacker to add to Saka, Martinelli, Auba, Pepe & either Nketiah or Bologun.
Luiz will leave, Kolasnic permantly and then returns Dino, Saliba & a new LB. Chambers still about so may be sold. Holding, Gabriel, Mari, Dino & Saliba.
Midfield Elneny should be moved on along with Torreira when he returns to buy someone like Bissouma to Partner Partey with Xhaka & Guendouzi backup. Cabellos will return to madrid.
Then we have SmithRowe with Odegaard atm and if isnt signed permanently will need to go into our pockets and purchase an Attacking Midfielder.
4 signings… LB, CM, AM & Attacker that can play across the line. Keeper situation may need sorted also but loans may be required again as we dont have the funds.
Nice debate this is today! Everyone will have different views as to what we have to do.
Means come January 2022, if Auba or Xhaka wants to leave, then we can cash in as they still have value and can keep rebuilding.
August 2022 is when I expect Arsenal to have a real go at Top4 and get serious again. Is Mikel the man to take us there is another debate?
Aubameyang.
Martinelli. Buendia. Saka.
Bissouma. Partey.
Tierney. Mari. Holding. Bellerin.
Leno.
This would be a good dream first 11, with an excellent midfield.
SJ I consider Bellerin more of a nightmare than a dream!
Left-back, Goal-keeper, Central-midfielder, Attaking-midfielder, Right-winger.
Pressing needs in that order. Attacker would be needed if Lacazette, Nketiah or Balogun is sold.
It is clear we need 5 players.
A nicely balanced and well considered article, overall. I much appreciateb that vreal thought has gone into its construction and think that certain OTHER article writers should follow suit.
I slightly disagree that the old fashioned type tall i.e as with Giroud, target men are now in vogue. Mobility, pace and determination up front are now the modern way.
What we in general lack across much of the team is a lack of passing pace, lack of mobility in such as Xhaka and a lack of determination in such as Willian, Pepe and Auba.