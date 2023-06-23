Analysis of what Jurrien Timber will bring to Arsenal (plus video)

What would Jurrien Timber add to the Arsenal team?

As Jurrien Timber’s move to Arsenal edges closer to completion, here is an in-depth article of what he will bring to the table:

Jurrien Timber has emerged as a vital component of Ajax’s evolved attacking approach, showcasing his skills as a facilitator in a system that relies on well-coordinated movements.

While some may perceive his cautiousness as negative, it actually demonstrates his excellent understanding of the team’s tactics and his selflessness on the pitch. Timber’s off-the-ball movement is commendable, as he seamlessly transitions into midfield when needed and adjusts his positioning during deep build-up to create space for his teammates.

Having a CB/RB hybrid that can invert into midfield from RB, just like Zinchenko does at LB will allow Mikel Arteta to be very flexible tactically. Jurrien Timber would be a great addition. pic.twitter.com/O0pEy8C0Yf — Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem (@NdubuezePrince5) June 20, 2023

His strengths lie in his awareness, tactical intelligence, and composure on the ball. Timber patiently manipulates opponents, using every second to open up passing lanes and enable the team’s playmaker to maximize the tempo of play. However, there are areas where Timber can improve, such as man-to-man marking and avoiding defensive recklessness.

Timber’s ability to adjust his body position, use both feet effectively, and gauge pressure levels in different phases of play allows him to receive the ball in ways that disrupt opponents and initiate attacks.

While he excels in defensive work during final third attacks, pressing opponents from behind, and timing his challenges, he can struggle when tasked with marking specific players. His intensity can fluctuate, impacting his ability to guard crosses and stay aggressive away from his regular positions.

Jurrien Timber (22) will be ideal signing with us looking to fill in at both CB & RB. Probably one of the best ball playing defenders, his strength along with his physicality & pace. Surely he will fit in perfectly over any other CB/RB linked to us. pic.twitter.com/TKMUh4Ich1 — RED ARMY (@nischal_15) June 20, 2023

Despite being below 6 feet and not physically imposing, Timber compensates with his ground coverage, physicality, and speed. His body-to-body strength aids him in suffocating duels, while his scanning and positioning help him recover play and make clinical challenges. Trusting his speed more could further enhance his defensive game.

Overall, Jurrien Timber’s contributions to Ajax’s attacking approach and defensive solidity make him a valuable asset. With room for improvement in certain aspects, the 22-year-old defender shows great potential and a willingness to develop his skills further.

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…