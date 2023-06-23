Analysis of what Jurrien Timber will bring to Arsenal (plus video)

What would Jurrien Timber add to the Arsenal team?
As Jurrien Timber’s move to Arsenal edges closer to completion, here is an in-depth article of what he will bring to the table:
Jurrien Timber has emerged as a vital component of Ajax’s evolved attacking approach, showcasing his skills as a facilitator in a system that relies on well-coordinated movements.
While some may perceive his cautiousness as negative, it actually demonstrates his excellent understanding of the team’s tactics and his selflessness on the pitch. Timber’s off-the-ball movement is commendable, as he seamlessly transitions into midfield when needed and adjusts his positioning during deep build-up to create space for his teammates.
Having a CB/RB hybrid that can invert into midfield from RB, just like Zinchenko does at LB will allow Mikel Arteta to be very flexible tactically. Jurrien Timber would be a great addition. pic.twitter.com/O0pEy8C0Yf
— Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem (@NdubuezePrince5) June 20, 2023
His strengths lie in his awareness, tactical intelligence, and composure on the ball. Timber patiently manipulates opponents, using every second to open up passing lanes and enable the team’s playmaker to maximize the tempo of play. However, there are areas where Timber can improve, such as man-to-man marking and avoiding defensive recklessness.
Timber’s ability to adjust his body position, use both feet effectively, and gauge pressure levels in different phases of play allows him to receive the ball in ways that disrupt opponents and initiate attacks.
While he excels in defensive work during final third attacks, pressing opponents from behind, and timing his challenges, he can struggle when tasked with marking specific players. His intensity can fluctuate, impacting his ability to guard crosses and stay aggressive away from his regular positions.
Jurrien Timber (22) will be ideal signing with us looking to fill in at both CB & RB. Probably one of the best ball playing defenders, his strength along with his physicality & pace. Surely he will fit in perfectly over any other CB/RB linked to us. pic.twitter.com/TKMUh4Ich1
— RED ARMY (@nischal_15) June 20, 2023
Despite being below 6 feet and not physically imposing, Timber compensates with his ground coverage, physicality, and speed. His body-to-body strength aids him in suffocating duels, while his scanning and positioning help him recover play and make clinical challenges. Trusting his speed more could further enhance his defensive game.
Overall, Jurrien Timber’s contributions to Ajax’s attacking approach and defensive solidity make him a valuable asset. With room for improvement in certain aspects, the 22-year-old defender shows great potential and a willingness to develop his skills further.
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
He’s a good signing will definitely help as a CB or FB
That’s the footage of a CB, holy cow if he and Zinny play together we’ll get annihilated. With a name like Timber, I was expecting a Bruiser. I trust Arteta’s judgment though so we’ll see, I’m sure he’s a good player
I think his acquisition will herald the departure of Tomi and Holding.Very good RB but does not have the physical presence and ability in the air to become a commanding centre back in the EPL.
Yes, maybe he will play as our new inverted-RB. I guess that’s why Arsenal don’t seem willing to increase their offer for Rice:
…….…………..….. Ramsdale
………. White ..… Saliba ….. Magalhaes
………………. Timber .… Jorginho
Saka . Odegaard . Zinchenko . Jesus
……………………..…. Havertz
When we don’t have the ball, Timber could drop into the RB position:
……………………… Ramsdale
Timber . White . Saliba . Magalhaes
…………………….. Jorginho
Saka . Odegaard . Zinchenko . Jesus
………………………. Havertz
A midfield three of Jorginho,Odegaard and Zinchenko lacks physical presence, pace and power and is basically lightweight.What has happened to arguably our best player Thomas Partey, Xhaka and Rice?
Well I don’t need to understand Arteta and Edu, I expect a powerful lineup, Timber seems good, I expect Zubimendi/Savic in Midfield for effectiveness, else with Jorginho,Odegaard, we will be squash to pieces,
IMO, Rice nor Caicedo is worth £60m, if we must, its got to be both of them, if we’re to challenge for the title,
I just hope there’s no politics involved in all this, else whys Partey been rumoured to leave?
Until two weeks ago I had never heard of Jurrien Timber.
I can neither say I am disappointed with this or excited by it.
Very much a “meh” moment for me.
Which is a very different reaction to the news of us potentially signing Havertz which is a baffling “why?!”