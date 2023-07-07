Analysis of why Man City tried to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice

“Gunners sign their top target on club record fee for £100m plus £5m add-ons agreed a few minutes ago.” by Kumar
On 5th July 2023, Fabrizio Romano, the famous journalist, confirmed the news that Arsenal has signed Declan Rice. But Arsenal were not the only one in the race. Interests from Man City and German Giants Bayern Munich were also there.
The Bayern interest faded away because the player was keen to stay in England. Arsenal had already made sure that they wanted a top-class Defensive Midfielder. But bids from Man City made sure it was not an easy transfer.
Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC
£100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever.
Eventually, Man City backed out from the deal because they thought the price was too much for the player. Also, City was not so in desperate need of a DM, because they already got in Rodri, the man who made sure the City’s name was written in history books.
But the main question is why City wanted Declan Rice, because he was not a guaranteed starter. The answer is simple! Pep Guardiola likes to keep the squad fresh and hungry. In order to win titles, you need to have the same passion and energy every year. And to win multiple titles you need more than a backup player.
Rice is a proven customer in the Premier League. Despite playing in a mid-level team, he has shown his qualities with the ball. Keeping the ball, playing out in front, captaining the team at a young age, and don’t forget he is just 24, and hasn’t reached his peak yet.
Pep never lets anyone of his players be relaxed of their spots in the eleven. He constantly demands that same passion and energy, that’s why he needed Rice, to challenge Rodri for his position.
Yet they have Kalvin Phillips, yet another England International, but his injuries have not allowed him to impress the coach. The first year is always difficult under Pep.
Ask Bernardo, Mahrez, Stones, Ake, and most recently Grealish. All the pundits first thought was, they all were not good enough and should leave the team for more better opportunities.
So in my opinion, Man City never really needed Rice, they were always there to increase the price. Some sections of fans still believe Phillips can still deliver to Pep in his second season. He is not tall like Rodri or Rice but has good long-passing balls.
Also, he is only 27, the rejuvenated John Stones is now peaking at 29, who was same considered a failure like Phillips. It’s just City and fans need to be patient with Phillips and he will deliver for them.
Also, this is football, you never know – today he is a City player and the next day he is another…
Just ask Carlos Tevez!!!!
Written by Kumar Satyam
Shrewd analysis. Now Rice would likely have to compete with Jorginho and Elneny for the CDM role, instead of being rotated at Man City with Rodri, Phillips and Stones
Arsenal must now strike the rod while it’s hot, and sign Tchouameni, whether Partey leaves or not.
The departure of Ilkay Gundogan and pending move to Saudi Arabia by Riyad Mahrez, could lead to the perfect time dislodging the Citizens tight grip on the big jug.
The fail hijack attempt by the Citizens of Rice, may just be an indication they acknowledge what’s at stake here.
I don’t get why we’re trying to sell Balogun instead of Nketiah. Balogun is 2 years younger and has been at Arsenal since he was 7 years old (since 2008!). He’s homegrown and had amazing season for midtable club.
I think the question is, would Nketiah score 20 goals in Ligue 1 if the roles were reversed? He’s had loads of chances to play upfront for Arsenal while Balogun hasn’t.
I don’t rate Nketiah but I do think that he would definitely be able to score 20 or more goals in the French League.
And as people have said, Balogun scored about 8 goals from penalties, set pieces etc..
From the evidence (Lacazette, Giroud, Pepe etc) all scored loads in the French league. Giroud and Lacazette were 20 plus goals a season strikers when they joined Arsenal. Pepe was scoring an average of about 15 as a winger if I can remember correctly. But the moment they made that move to the EPL they struggled to score 15 goals a season.
I want Balogun to be given a chance, but the way people seem to just look at things on a surface level kind of way is very worrying. Now they think Balogun is better than Nketiah just because he scored 21 goals in a very poor one team league (Ligue 1). The PSG league..
Man City wanted him but they stick to their valuation of the player – £105 million exceeded their valuation of Rice so they pulled out – they did the same thing with Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Marc Cucurella – you have to say they were pretty much proven correct in these assumptions.