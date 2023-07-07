Analysis of why Man City tried to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice

“Gunners sign their top target on club record fee for £100m plus £5m add-ons agreed a few minutes ago.” by Kumar

On 5th July 2023, Fabrizio Romano, the famous journalist, confirmed the news that Arsenal has signed Declan Rice. But Arsenal were not the only one in the race. Interests from Man City and German Giants Bayern Munich were also there.

The Bayern interest faded away because the player was keen to stay in England. Arsenal had already made sure that they wanted a top-class Defensive Midfielder. But bids from Man City made sure it was not an easy transfer.

Eventually, Man City backed out from the deal because they thought the price was too much for the player.

Eventually, Man City backed out from the deal because they thought the price was too much for the player. Also, City was not so in desperate need of a DM, because they already got in Rodri, the man who made sure the City’s name was written in history books.

But the main question is why City wanted Declan Rice, because he was not a guaranteed starter. The answer is simple! Pep Guardiola likes to keep the squad fresh and hungry. In order to win titles, you need to have the same passion and energy every year. And to win multiple titles you need more than a backup player.

Rice is a proven customer in the Premier League. Despite playing in a mid-level team, he has shown his qualities with the ball. Keeping the ball, playing out in front, captaining the team at a young age, and don’t forget he is just 24, and hasn’t reached his peak yet.

Pep never lets anyone of his players be relaxed of their spots in the eleven. He constantly demands that same passion and energy, that’s why he needed Rice, to challenge Rodri for his position.

Yet they have Kalvin Phillips, yet another England International, but his injuries have not allowed him to impress the coach. The first year is always difficult under Pep.

Ask Bernardo, Mahrez, Stones, Ake, and most recently Grealish. All the pundits first thought was, they all were not good enough and should leave the team for more better opportunities.

So in my opinion, Man City never really needed Rice, they were always there to increase the price. Some sections of fans still believe Phillips can still deliver to Pep in his second season. He is not tall like Rodri or Rice but has good long-passing balls.

Also, he is only 27, the rejuvenated John Stones is now peaking at 29, who was same considered a failure like Phillips. It’s just City and fans need to be patient with Phillips and he will deliver for them.

Also, this is football, you never know – today he is a City player and the next day he is another…

Just ask Carlos Tevez!!!!

Written by Kumar Satyam

