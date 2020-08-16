Analysis – Which position will Willian play at Arsenal?

Welcome Willian, the ‘Right Winger’!

Based on “Arsenal The Squad: Identifying Problem Areas and Transfer Expectations”

Willian Borges Da Silva

5’9” – Right footed – 9 August 1988

Right winger was it?

“I can play on the right, I can play in the middle, I can play on the left as well” – Willian

Position App Goals Assist Right wing 175 24 36 Attacking Midfield 106 30 21 Left wing 139 20 43

Season Pos App Goals Assist 19/20 RW 32 8 9 18/19 LW 30 6 8 17/18 AM 37 12 11

The man was not lying. 3 different seasons, 3 different positions with good numbers, although I will also note that the 17/18 season was a really good season for him in the attacking midfield role. His goal plus assist output has only been below ten in the premier league twice, one being his debut season. Has just recently achieved a personal best in the same metric this season with both individual metrics (goals and assists) being the best in each category, 9 and 7 respectively. He is simply a good attacker.

Cover and Experience

“We have been monitoring him with clear intentions to strengthen in the attacking midfield and winger positions” – Head Coach Mikel Arteta

He is important to 2 areas, left-wing and the role Lacazette is currently playing, in charge of high pressing and productivity in the final third. Willian walks in as the best left winger we have in the squad (in terms of natural wingers) also adding much experience to the youngsters playing on either side. More importantly for the left-wing area, I speculate his contract length means that the club may believe they have sorted this area and expects either Martinelli or Saka to be capable of at least similar output consistently by the time it ends. A good option in the CF/CAM area, capable of playing it differently from what Arsenal currently has. I feel like he adds little to our defensive side so I don’t expect much positive change in the goals conceded area with his inclusion. We maintain top heavy but better left/right balance.

Return to the front

“We tried to create a better balance in the squad but we know that takes time to balance the squad the way me and Mikel want to” – Technical Director Edu

A possible indication of Aubameyang’s return to starting in the middle rather than having to get there from the sides. Aubameyang’s recent numbers are showing an indication of specialising. Increase in shooting metrics and decrease in key passes and assist. Willian’s numbers indicate good involvement in build-up and his best performing stat this season was key passes. I speculate that Willian will take up the creative role on the left and Aubameyang would be made to take more of the shooting responsibilities. This means in terms of creativity, it is more spread out so better balance in that aspect. If we are capable of providing Aubameyang with the level of service close to what Lewandowski is getting at Bayern Munich, I will no doubt have to amend my words and refer our impressive goalscorer as the image of a “30+ goals a season striker”. Another exciting possibility with our current squad is this forward line…

Lacazette Aubameyang Willian Ozil Pepe

Quite impressive on paper don’t you think? Sure we will concede goals, but we can probably outscore that.

Marvellous hair by the way.

Data taken from Arsenal.com, Transfermarkt.com and Understat.com*

Thank you for reading!

ArsenalAfroArmy