Analysis – Which position will Willian play at Arsenal?

Welcome Willian, the ‘Right Winger’!
Willian Borges Da Silva
5’9” – Right footed – 9 August 1988
Right winger was it?
“I can play on the right, I can play in the middle, I can play on the left as well” – Willian
|Position
|App
|Goals
|Assist
|Right wing
|175
|24
|36
|Attacking Midfield
|106
|30
|21
|Left wing
|139
|20
|43
|Season
|Pos
|App
|Goals
|Assist
|19/20
|RW
|32
|8
|9
|18/19
|LW
|30
|6
|8
|17/18
|AM
|37
|12
|11
The man was not lying. 3 different seasons, 3 different positions with good numbers, although I will also note that the 17/18 season was a really good season for him in the attacking midfield role. His goal plus assist output has only been below ten in the premier league twice, one being his debut season. Has just recently achieved a personal best in the same metric this season with both individual metrics (goals and assists) being the best in each category, 9 and 7 respectively. He is simply a good attacker.
Cover and Experience
“We have been monitoring him with clear intentions to strengthen in the attacking midfield and winger positions” – Head Coach Mikel Arteta
He is important to 2 areas, left-wing and the role Lacazette is currently playing, in charge of high pressing and productivity in the final third. Willian walks in as the best left winger we have in the squad (in terms of natural wingers) also adding much experience to the youngsters playing on either side. More importantly for the left-wing area, I speculate his contract length means that the club may believe they have sorted this area and expects either Martinelli or Saka to be capable of at least similar output consistently by the time it ends. A good option in the CF/CAM area, capable of playing it differently from what Arsenal currently has. I feel like he adds little to our defensive side so I don’t expect much positive change in the goals conceded area with his inclusion. We maintain top heavy but better left/right balance.
Return to the front
“We tried to create a better balance in the squad but we know that takes time to balance the squad the way me and Mikel want to” – Technical Director Edu
A possible indication of Aubameyang’s return to starting in the middle rather than having to get there from the sides. Aubameyang’s recent numbers are showing an indication of specialising. Increase in shooting metrics and decrease in key passes and assist. Willian’s numbers indicate good involvement in build-up and his best performing stat this season was key passes. I speculate that Willian will take up the creative role on the left and Aubameyang would be made to take more of the shooting responsibilities. This means in terms of creativity, it is more spread out so better balance in that aspect. If we are capable of providing Aubameyang with the level of service close to what Lewandowski is getting at Bayern Munich, I will no doubt have to amend my words and refer our impressive goalscorer as the image of a “30+ goals a season striker”. Another exciting possibility with our current squad is this forward line…
|Lacazette
|Aubameyang
|Willian
|Ozil
|Pepe
Quite impressive on paper don’t you think? Sure we will concede goals, but we can probably outscore that.
Marvellous hair by the way.
Data taken from Arsenal.com, Transfermarkt.com and Understat.com*
Thank you for reading!
ArsenalAfroArmy
As soon as I saw ‘Marvellous hair by the way” just knew it had to be AAA!! 😂
Ozil again?This guy is gone,doesn’t exist anymore.Why is he in that “ attacking formation”?That’s why we transfered Willian,to replace “ big zero” Ozil…
I think a very important bit of what Arteta says is when he hails Willians ability to create attacking overloads. If I understand the meaning of the phrase attacking overload, then it cannot be created by a winger. Attacking overloads are created by midfielders moving to create 2v1 or 3v2 situations on the flanks. This sort of means that Arteta might be very looking to play him through the middle, which might be accurate , but might also just be me wishing for what I think would be best.
The reason I’d play him down the middle is for his pressing abilities. This would help us win the ball back almost immediately after loosing it.
If we were to get Partey, I’d have Willian , Partey and Xhaka in that midfield , but all playing as number 8’s . That’s with Willian playing ahead of the other two.
I think the idea that playing Auba in the middle would increase his shooting opportunities is quite to be polite blindly advised. Auba and the Lewandowski you are referring to have different builds and different styles. Auba isn’t the ideal CF. He’s not that good in the air, isn’t great with his back to goal, and quite frankly , depends on moving into opposition blindsides to get into shooting positions. That’s not exactly possible from the CF position. Auba is better suited out on the right where he can take advantage of lay offs from Laca and move withouth being marked. It’s not like he has to carry the ball or cross it anyway. He tucks in almost as soon as we get the ball.
My preferred setup would be as follows
Auba Laca Pepe
Willian
Willian would have the liberty to drift left and right to find the best possible attacking angle, but I’d also task him with carrying the ball out of defense on his own. I’d want him moving to combine with Pepe and Bellerin to create overloads on the right . A combination of the 3 of them moving inside and outside of the defending fullback would create a whole lot of room for Pepe to deliver that now trademark cross to Auba on the opposite end of the box. I actually see a lot of our goals coming like that next season. Plan B in the same combination, would be using Pepe to draw the fullback, then playing the ball between the fullback and the Centerback for Bellerin to cutback to a striker. Plan C would be for any of the 3 to just shoot.
Long story short, with the coming of Willian, I think most of our creative force will shift to the right flank . Or at least I think it should.
Concentration was a bit all over.
Auba is better suited on the left
Arteta may verywell be planning to play willian in the middle.
I’d love to see that set up!
Enjoyed reading your article. Good stats and versatility too. Definitely doesn’t look like we have taken a Chelsea reject. They had already offered a year longer than their normal policy so obviously saw what Arteta and Edu have too. If we get 2 out of 3 good years then that will be a plus in my book. Chelsea have the financial backing to go out into the transfer market. Our budget is more like the flea market