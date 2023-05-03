Analysis – Why Arsenal’s season has been a resounding success story

Why Arsenal’s current season is a resounding success. by Kennedy

Arsenal beat Chelsea 3;1 in the London derby and went back to the top of the Premier league table.

However, many Arsenal fans are in a gloomy mood, after a series of disappointing results in April gave Manchester city the upper hand in the Premiership title race.

In spite of all this, a closer look at the big picture and a candid examination of the prevailing circumstances shows that there is cause for optimism in the Gunners stable, even if they don’t win the Premier league.

The current season has not been an abject failure after all. Why is this so?

Arsenal has secured UEFA Champions league football next season.

It has been a while since Arsenal last featured in the elite European football competition and the Gunner’s return is good news.

Arsenal stands to gain massively by competing in the Champions league. First, the financial incentives will provide the much-needed funds to acquire new players and strengthen the existing squad.

The Gunners are guaranteed £35 million for qualifying to participate in the UCL next season. More funds will trickle in as the team wins matches and progresses through the various stages of the lucrative competition.

Arsenal will also benefit from the Champions league qualification during the summer transfer window. This is due to the fact that top class players prefer to sign for clubs that are playing in the UEFA competition meaning that the Gunners will be able to attract top quality players to the Emirates.

The Gunners also stand to gain from participating in the elite tournament by competing with the top clubs in Europe, and thereby raising their playing standards and profile. Iron sharpens iron, and Arsenal can only improve by competing with the stronger teams in Europe.

The fact that Arsenal will be rubbing shoulders with the top sides in Europe next season like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and the like is a sign of a successful season.

The Gunners have a proficient, young and energetic manager.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Mikel Arteta has been a revelation this season. This season, the Arsenal boss has won the manager of the month award four times.

He has put together young players and moulded them into a formidable outfit. Moreover, Arteta’s brand of attacking and entertaining football has endeared him to many football fans.

No wonder PSG is keeping tabs on him with a view to luring him to France next season.

Arsenal is lucky to have such a competent manager and no doubt the higher ups in the club will do everything possible to tie him down with a long-term contract.

If you think that the current Arsenal season has not gone well, just look at Chelsea. They have had three managers in the current season alone. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard without mentioning the incoming Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues spent £600 million this season to acquire new players and they are now heading towards relegation.

Todd Boehly sacked Potter due to poor performance. His replacement Frank Lampard who was hired to improve the results has lost 6 games in a row!!

Arsenal has set up the foundation for future success.

They say that Rome was not built in a day. Putting together a winning team takes time. Jurgen Klopp for instance took almost five years to build the hugely successful Liverpool outfit. Even Pep Guardiola won nothing in his first season at Manchester city.

The positive thing about the current Arsenal team this season is that it has established the essentials of future success.

The Gunners have a young squad, a young and capable manager, wonderful dressing room atmosphere and the icing on the cake is no doubt the UEFA champions league qualification next season.

All is not lost, and Arsenal will be a force to reckon with in England and possibly in Europe in the years to come.

The Gunners may not win the English Premier league this term, but the season so far has been a resounding success even if Arsenal loses all the remaining premier league games.

Do you agree?

Kennedy Mwanzia

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…