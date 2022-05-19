Analysis: Why is Saliba’s development considered to be an Arteta Masterclass?

William Saliba saga by dgr8xt
Hello all. I want to address what I believe to be a debatable narrative which has been repeated by Arsenal fans world over about the handling of Saliba by our coach.
It seems likely that we would not be playing in the Champions League next season, barring a cataclysmic miracle of biblical proportions. Although I’m predicting that both Tottenham and The Arsenal will lose on the final day. It’s just my personal prediction.
To the main point of this writeup, I’m still not convinced on how a manager gets credit for developing a player he never signed or gave a debut? Let’s consider the following:
- After just 19 senior appearances for Saint Etienne, Emery won the race for Saliba against many other interested clubs and was willing to bend to Saint Etienne’s demands of an immediate loan back, cos he knew that in a year’s time, the player will be beyond our reach, while signing an emergency David Luiz to hold the fort until his arrival
- Saliba arrives to an Emery-less Arsenal and is sent to the U23s for 6 months by our coach without being registered to make even a league cup appearance.
- In January, Saliba goes on loan to Nice and becomes their best player for the remainder of the season, winning the club’s player of the month in his first 6 matches.
- Saliba returns to Arsenal and is sent away (again) to Marseille cos he was deemed not ready to play in the Premier League, while a certain big money defender arrived the Emirates.
- While in France, Saliba gets a national team call up, selected in Ligue 1 team of the season and wins the best Young player in the league, all while making the 8th most appearance in Ligue 1, most appearances for an U21 defender in all of Europe and more appearances than any of our players has managed this season.
Back at The Arsenal, the coach who refused him a debut gets all the credit for all his showing (with other managers) in another league.
I do recognize the loss of his mother, but his loan to Marseille cannot be excused. Also, it seems the family bereavement didn’t stop him from earning rave reviews in France, but apparently would have greatly hindered him at The Arsenal (weird I would say). Our coach has been credited by some for choosing the “right club” for him whereas, the reporting outlets at the time stated that he chose by himself to return to France with Marseille. The big money signing of the ‘certain defender’ apparently showed how the coach never trusted Saliba, but somehow, he gets the credit for the player’s showing and “…carving a career path for him”, according to the words of some of our very dear fans (I respect their opinions).
My question is that if Saliba wasn’t ready to learn while playing in the EPL, how come Lokonga and Tavares were allowed the same baptism of fire, if that’s what it is?
And if the coach gets all the credit, how come he’s also not getting the stick for the unproductive loans of players, an example of which is Ainsley Maitland Niles?
I believe in giving credit to whom it’s due, but I see the same trend and wonder why our coach gets all the credit for winning two trophies in his first six months while the very same players who won those very same trophies are called undisciplined, toxic, dross and underperforming.
Saliba in my opinion is better than the ‘certain defender’ and obviously has a higher ceiling. Had he performed badly, our coach would have been justified for sending him away as some were doing whenever Marseille lost a match, and he would have been praised for clearing out the useless, undisciplined, underperforming, dross players.
Again, I respect their opinions, but I believe that such line of thinking is not exactly correct. Now that Saliba performed well, it has been billed as our manager’s masterclass. Yeah. Right. It’s really an Arteta masterclass.
dgr8xt
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Maybe in your opinion.
Arteta failed Arsenal as we could have used him. Instead we playes with White who is mediocre to say the least and Gabriel that has conceded 6 or 7 goals through incompetence this season.
I dont see any masterclass there, just an arrogant manager failing the club.
The article makes the same point
It’s not just about Saliba, you need to look at the “opportunity cost” of signing White. This was a MASSIVE error.
We could’ve bought a 50mil striker or DM with the money that went to White instead and bring Saliba back and keep Chambers…..then look at a CB this window if needed.
Whites not a bad player but the guy relies on his pace to recover from his multiple mistakes in every game. Let’s be honest, Brighton has been better without him and that should tell you all you need to know.
If anyone is unsure what is means: Opportunity costs represent the potential benefits that an individual, investor, or business misses out on when choosing one alternative over another.
Arteta is not to get any credit for Saliba’s development. Saliba had a good mindset and want to personaly play at the highest level. He was not allowed to prove his potential in any way I kind of feel the coach doesn’t believe in him enough. May be Arteta would be humble and agree he was wrong and give Saliba chance.to prove himself next season.
Odd how Arteta gets the credit, but Jorge at Marseille gets little if any at all?
What about the player? Does Saliba get any credit for improving himself?
Goalposts get moved with Arteta so much it is hard to keep up.
The thing with arteta is if he does not like someone then no matter how good that player is he is out of the club or benched for long. His supporters then label them as toxic and calk it a great decision.
This article is primarily a long straw man argument. There will probably be more given the general anti-Arteta leaning of several contributors.
I was thinking the same.
Arteta also gets credit for “nurturing” young talent , especially those from our academy. When I reality he had no other choice but to play said youngsters due to injury. Saka and ESR took their chances when given them and excelled. The same with Martinelli.
Who ever wrote this Article shall continue to know peace throughout his or her life.
I believed saliba wasn’t the only one who was sent on loan, so how come Arteta never get credit for any of those players but get credit for saliba that he didn’t give a debut in two seasons??
The fans didn’t even bother to credit the Marseille coach for giving him the chance.
I am not saying going on loan was a bad thing or good thing, but I don’t understand how Arteta should get credit for the season the lad has had.
If so be it, let credit him for all the players we have loaned out.
Jos got criticized for Salah, debruyne and co.
Pep was criticized for Sancho. But Arteta get credit for Saliba.
I believed if the loans was unsuccessful, many would have said Arteta was right after all.
They said Arteta was right about Niles since he joined Roma for not making any difference there, geunzo while at Berlin with the manager their, and with ozil recent omission.
He’s better than all our Defenders at the club at this point. We wasted £50m in White who hasn’t really done much at the club and I see him as an expensive utility player that can do both Niles & Chambers jobs.
Matteo was forced out and he has did the same as Saliba & shined in France, but Mikels ego & not liking the player costs us a star who showed the grit and determination at 19yrs old we all missed at Arsenal for years & we had ot in this youngster.
You add Saliba & Matteo to this group now instantly improves it. Mikel has lost my trust, I don’t see it changing until next May if he is still here and does something special as I have not saw anything special from the man himself but the youngsters making him look better at times than what he is.
Matteo > Elneny & Xhaka
Saliba > Holding & White
We should’ve used Whites transfer money to add to the centre of the park where we have Lokonga who showed great signs that could be good, along with Taveres and they know as instructed by Mikel have the handbrake on overthrowing every decision because of Mikel. His way or no way and his way ain’t working too well.
The only thing masterstroke about this is that by sending Saliba away from his toxicity and his bad coaching, he actually did him a favour..now Saliba got to develop in peace.
The guy is such a terrible manager – look at the talent he wasted! Auba, Ozil, Guendouzi, Pepe, Laca, now Tavares. How unfortunate for promising lads like ESR, Martinelli & Saka that at this crucial stages of their careers they fell into Arteta’s hands.
Ever since he took over, no player has improved for us, even the likes of Ramsdale, who was superb before the Arteta effect, is now mediocre.
I can guarantee, Arsenal will never improve as long as Arteta is in the picture, it doesn’t matter how many world class players we get, they will all be mediocre under Arteta. I bet you if you can give him the current Liverpool team, he will find a way to screw them up and make them mediocre!
Had Saliba stayed, he wouldn’t have got much chance. Because Arteta would’ve likely trusted the senior CBs over him
Wenger also said he preferred senior CBs over the youngsters, despite having hot prospects at that time. He also said he had to give the talented young CBs a few games to gain some experience, which he could afford since he was managing Arsenal for more than a decade
On the other hand, Arteta was more sackable, since he wasn’t an influential figure like Wenger at Arsenal. He must prioritize the club progress over the youth development, so he played safe by selecting senior CBs over Saliba
And we’re now reaping the fruits of his playing safe. He’s bought lots of defenders and we still concede many goals and lose terribly
I agree we should’ve used the money to strengthen another department, but at least Saliba will return as a highly experienced CB
Who praised arteta for saliba’s devt? cos i can’t remember any.
Thank you FK.
Wherever the writer got that info from, only God and him/her knows.
Credit for Saliba’s development? When?
And why should he take sticks for an uproductie loan if you feel he shouldn’t take one small one for a productive loan?
You people forget many factors influence an outcome. You’re assessment Is all to narrow and is targeted at supporting an outcome you have chosen.
I would say sending him on loan was a good decision. Look how much game time Salina has had which aided his development?
Would you all rather have him here so that this fan toxicity ruins his progress?
I remember fans sang the praises of Gabriel and white earlier in the season when the clean sheets were rolling in. What changed? How are they average now?
The entire team is suffering for various reasons and fans will always need a scape goat…
Imagine Saliba in this team at this moment of it’s weakness? You all will kill him with your emotional tantrums.
When the entire team was winning games with clean sheets and putting up good performances we didn’t hear much of Saliba.
Besides, who said Arteta didn’t like Saliba? You must be in his mind.
Would have sold him if he didn’t rate him or at least consider him for the future.
My honest take, majority of this scape goating is all emotional reactions and cos results have not gone our way.
The comments about spending the money on white were spot on and as the season went on it became more apparent. These are huge error by our manager and should not be overlooked! We had mavropanos who has also gone on to do very well in Germany. Last year Bissouma was pushing to come to the club with the arsenal shirt around his belongings and don’t tell me he would not of improved us as a team, it was a NO BRAINER to sign him! We should of got top 4 this season, it should have been cemented already considering how inconsistent the other teams around us have been barring the top 3. Unfortunately I also do not see us improving under arteta, he appears too panicked, he’s got no chilll! I do want my manager to be animated and shout, giving instructions from the sideline but the whole game? Eventually it will put players off. Think about your boss screaming at you telling you how to do your job continually. Its over the top for me watching him on the sideline must be embarrassing for fans and the players. Bringing in his (own) players this year I don’t think will make a difference it’s all about the manager and how he deals with the players, sets them up, strategy, ability to think on your feet and change things when necessary and it’s been lacking with him. What can we hope for next season top 6? I’m not an advocate the chopping and changing managers and I’ve always said for me it’s top 4 or he won’t cut it but he’s made too many major Gaffes in my opinion and I’d like to see him replaced, if we don’t make top 4 (in my dreams)