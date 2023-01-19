Analysis – Why Trossard makes perfect sense for Arsenal (ask Airpod Albert)

Why Trossard makes sense by Peter Doherty

Every Arsenal fan has expressed a level of anxiety over the lack of cover available to our forward line after Jesus and Nelson’s injuries. It was agreed that cover was required in order not to derail our unexpected title charge. The Arsenal hierarchy obviously felt the same and resulted in their lengthy public, but ultimately fruitless pursuit, of Mudryk.

Mudryk ticked a lot of boxes. He had versatility in roles across the front line and fitted the age profile of recent signings made by the club. But he also brought considerable concern. There was the astronomical fee, one that would blow the clubs budget for this window and likely restrict it in the next. He was a unproven raw talent at our level, and we have discovered to our cost in the past that in the cauldron of the Premier League what emerges is more of the rawness and less of the talent. So there was justifiable trepidation over the potential transfer.

It seemed that what Arsenal needed was a versatile attacker with proven Premier League experience that didn’t cost the earth. Step forward Leandro Trossard . In the first half of this season and the end of the last, Trossard became a very significant player in an impressively dynamic Brighton team. Before the World Cup he scored seven goals and had three assists in twelve games. A very healthy return by any standard, but particularly in a Brighton team renowned for low scoring.

Although primarily a left winger his position in Brighton was frequently fluid and he acted as playmaker on multiple occasions. The Brighton team he played in was an exponent of give and go football, creating movement and options with quick passing and constant motion, not dissimilar to the Arsenal model. So it’s all good, or is it?

It would be remiss of Arsenal not to give our fans cause for concern because that is what we have become accustomed to! First there is the age profile. Many fans are concerned that he doesn’t fit the age bracket of the majority if his team mates. But Trossard has just turned 28. This means from an athletic perspective he is entering the prime of his career. It is determined that physically footballers peak between 27 and 30. His maturity gives him a wealth of experience and crucially a lot of it in the Premier League

Secondly is his attitude. This has been called into question publicly by De Zerbi. Very publicly in fact, in a fashion that is questionable as it is normally a prudent and helpful policy to sort out problems in house.

Nevertheless De Zerbi put it out there and it’s seems as if a resolution will not be forthcoming as Trossard’s agent has said that he felt disrespected by this public pronouncement. Which is unsurprising as it was a bizarre outburst from the Brighton boss. But it creates the impression that Trossard has a bad attitude. Prior to these events there was no rumblings about Trossard emanating form the Brighton camp under Potter so it would suggest that there might be a personality clash. But the suspicion remains.

Well if there is one man who would be familiar with Trossard’s personality it would be Albert Stuivenberg. Albert had Trossard under his tutelage for a year when he was the manager of Genk so he would be very familiar with the player. If there was a whiff of potential unrest then he would certainly steer Arsenal away from any potential pursuit.

Alternatively, if he thought the situation was one that could work to Arsenal’s advantage then he would be the driving force behind the move. Stuivenberg remains the unsung heroes in Arsenal’s resurgence. An incisive thinker with an impressive coaching pedigree he is the foil and support for Arteta, and if you watch the bench every coaching decision Arteta makes is done with Albert’s input. If he says Trossard is worth it then who are we to doubt it.

