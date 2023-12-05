Analyst details importance of qualifying for Champions League knockout stages

After returning to the competition this term, Arsenal has secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been the best team in their group so far and is even being considered one of the favourites to win the competition.

Their performance and progress in the competition is also very good for their finances as a club and the Gunners would make more money as they progress.

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has now revealed even more details about why it is very good news that the Gunners have reached the knockout stages.

He explains to Football Insider:

“Arsenal qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League is huge on many levels.

“First of all it improves their Uefa coefficient, and currently they are ranked 23rd in Europe due to their non-participation in Europe in recent years.

“This impacts how much money they get, with each place in the ranking worth about £1million for all 32 teams.

“That is increasing to 36 next year too so it is increasingly important.

“It’s also important for Arsenal to win matches in the tournament as each win is worth around £2.4million.

“If they continue to win, that extra cash can easily make the difference in contract negotiations or with a new signing. “

We have had a very good season and expect so much from the boys in Europe now.

As one of the clubs that pay big wages, we have to keep performing well in all competitions and make as much money as possible.

This will make it easier for us to cover our running costs and sign more important players.

