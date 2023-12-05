Analyst details importance of qualifying for Champions League knockout stages

After returning to the competition this term, Arsenal has secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been the best team in their group so far and is even being considered one of the favourites to win the competition.
Their performance and progress in the competition is also very good for their finances as a club and the Gunners would make more money as they progress.
Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has now revealed even more details about why it is very good news that the Gunners have reached the knockout stages.
He explains to Football Insider:
“Arsenal qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League is huge on many levels.
“First of all it improves their Uefa coefficient, and currently they are ranked 23rd in Europe due to their non-participation in Europe in recent years.
“This impacts how much money they get, with each place in the ranking worth about £1million for all 32 teams.
“That is increasing to 36 next year too so it is increasingly important.
“It’s also important for Arsenal to win matches in the tournament as each win is worth around £2.4million.
“If they continue to win, that extra cash can easily make the difference in contract negotiations or with a new signing. “
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have had a very good season and expect so much from the boys in Europe now.
As one of the clubs that pay big wages, we have to keep performing well in all competitions and make as much money as possible.
This will make it easier for us to cover our running costs and sign more important players.
And people mocked Wenger 20 yrs ago when he said top 4 was as important as winning a trophy!
Beat me to it ric!!
Perhaps reading the facts from an INDEPENDANT analyst will change, or even enlighten, their perspective of how important it really was for the club to finish in the top four for all those years under Arsene?
Lets hope Mikel will go one step further and win it!
I don’t think many were unaware of the financial benefits, but saying top 4 was “the first trophy” puts in the mind the idea that he saw it as winning something – it appeared to show a lack of ambition, like *just* getting fourth was acceptable and good enough, when what everyone wanted to hear was how he wanted us to be the best (i.e finish 1st!).
If he’d just said it was really important to make sure we stay in top4, but of course we want to finish higher, it wouldn’t have been made fun of.
So were pep, klopp, mourinho and fergie “laughed at” when they said that the first thing they had to do was make sure they qualified for the CL.
I’ve read that winning the fa cup was more important for the club than being in the CL – what’s your view Davi?