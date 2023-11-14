Analyst dissects the monetary value of each league position amidst VAR errors

There have been many debates over VAR decisions in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta and Arsenal voicing their frustration over the inconsistency of decisions despite the technology.

It was supposed to improve decisions for everyone involved in the game, but some errors are so frustrating that it renders its use useless.

When club managers speak out about the errors, rival fans downplay their concerns and try to make them feel they love to complain.

However, financial analyst Kieran Maguire has now explained how much each position on the Premier League table is worth and shows why the technology must begin to get the big decisions right.

He said to quoted Football Insider:

“The value of each individual position in the table is worth around about £2.5 million.

“At the end of the season, two or three points could be the difference between four places and it could be worth £10million.

“So you can understand Arsenal’s frustration and you can understand why clubs want to get as many decisions right as possible.

“VAR was introduced to reduce the number of errors, and it has achieved that aim.

“But all of the focus is on the one percent of incorrect decisions.

“I think that’s distorting the broader benefits that have come as a result of VAR.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every dropped point counts in the Premier League, whether a team is fighting for the title or to avoid relegation.

This is one reason it is annoying to watch teams being denied obvious decisions on the pitch, even after a lengthy VAR review.

