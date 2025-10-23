Analyst explains Arsenal has not been selling players for huge fees

Arsenal have produced and signed several world-class players in recent years, yet the club’s transfer record for player sales remains modest compared to their Premier League rivals. Despite the evolving financial landscape of football and the significant sums involved in modern transfers, the Gunners have not managed to break any major sales records for some time.

Their most lucrative outgoing transfer remains the deal that saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain move to Liverpool in 2017. That sale still stands as Arsenal’s most expensive, highlighting the club’s long-standing struggle to maximise value when offloading players. Since then, a number of notable departures have taken place, including players originally acquired for substantial fees, yet none have commanded a figure approaching 50 million euros.

This trend contrasts sharply with the approach taken by clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, both of which have developed a clear strategy for selling players at peak value. By consistently identifying the right moment to negotiate sales, these clubs have built reputations for extracting maximum profit while maintaining competitive squads. Arsenal, on the other hand, continue to lag behind in this regard.

Timing and Transfer Strategy

According to Football Insider, financial expert Stefan Borson believes Arsenal’s struggles in this area stem largely from poor timing in the transfer market. He explained: “I think the problem that Arsenal found in the past is they’ve just not sold at the right time.

“They certainly didn’t sell Wilshire at the right time. Whether they have missed the window or have allowed a dip in value for someone like Nwaneri, similar to Smith Rowe that went to Fulham.”

Borson’s assessment reflects a wider concern about how the club manages the lifecycle of its assets. Successful modern football operations rely on knowing precisely when to sell players to protect financial stability and reinvest effectively. Arsenal’s reluctance or inability to make those decisive sales has hindered their ability to compete with top sides on equal financial terms.

The Need for a Change in Approach

Selling players is not always the hallmark of a major club, but strategic sales have become a vital part of maintaining competitiveness in today’s game. Arsenal’s recent history suggests that the club must refine its transfer policy and become more proactive when assessing player value.

Part of the problem may also lie in the club’s lack of major recent trophies, which can affect how potential buyers perceive the value of Arsenal players. Without consistent silverware or sustained dominance, it becomes harder to justify the kind of premium prices that other clubs command.

In future transfer windows, the Gunners will almost certainly continue to sell players as they reshape their squad. The key question is whether any of those departures will finally set a new benchmark for transfer revenue and demonstrate that Arsenal have learned how to manage the market as effectively as their rivals.

