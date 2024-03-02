Analyst explains how Champions League progress will affect Arsenal’s finances

Arsenal recently released its financial report for the 2022/2023 season, and it was positive.

Despite not participating in the Champions League last term, the Gunners’ financial outlook remained favourable.

This is encouraging news because they have the potential to generate more revenue by reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League this term.

They stand a chance to increase their earnings further if they defeat FC Porto and progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has shared insights into what Arsenal can anticipate in terms of their finances at the end of this season.

He told Football Insider:

“If we take a look at these figures through the lens of revenue then it is good news for Arsenal.

“It’s especially impressive as it was done in a year without Champions League football.

“So therefore they do have opportunities for significant growth by competing in Europe this season and under the new Swiss model next year.

“Manchester City’s revenue was above £700million, Manchester United’s was well above £600million and Liverpool’s just under £600million so they’re still behind but they have the benefits of being in London with a big stadium.

“So the infrastructure is there to take this further.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our on-field success will positively affect the team’s off-field performance as well, so the boys must be ready to fight and finish the season in the Champions League places again.

The boys have done well so far, and we expect them to eliminate FC Porto and reach the quarter-final of the competition this season, but we must not underestimate them.

