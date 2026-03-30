Analyst explains what Arsenal’s squad needs this summer

Arsenal are expected to look for further improvements to their squad by the end of the season, despite already possessing significant quality within their ranks. The Gunners consider themselves among the strongest teams in Europe, with a majority of their players delivering consistently strong performances.

Their rise in recent seasons has also seen them become one of the Premier League’s notable spenders, backing their ambitions with investment in key areas. This approach has helped them remain competitive across competitions, with the team regularly challenging for honours and maintaining a high standard of performance.

Squad strength and transfer strategy

During the previous summer window, Arsenal reinforced their squad with several top-level players, a move that has contributed to their push for silverware this season. These additions have strengthened depth and improved overall balance, allowing the team to compete more effectively at the highest level.

The club believes it already has a strong core of players, which could reduce the need for major spending in the upcoming window. However, that does not rule out further additions, particularly if opportunities arise to enhance specific areas of the squad. Arsenal are expected to remain active in the market, even if its approach is more measured.

Expert view on summer plans

Keith Wyness has shared his expectations regarding Arsenal’s transfer activity, as cited by Football Insider. He said, “I think the basics are there. I think there’s a solid investment in that squad. They’ve also got chances to do some trading and so the net spend should be pretty low because I think they’ve got assets that they can sell as well.

“It’ll be tweaking. They’ll know themselves which players are responding to the pressure and which ones are turning up and really doing it.

“And so that will be a big factor because they’re all playing for their places in a very good squad, and they’re also showing that they’re prepared to repay good performances with longer-term, better contracts right now as well.”

Arsenal’s strategy appears focused on refinement rather than wholesale changes. The strongest teams consistently look to improve, and if Arsenal are to maintain their position among the elite, they must continue to adopt that mindset moving forward.