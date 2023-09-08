Analyst explains why Arsenal must continue to make the top four

Finance analyst Kieran Maguire has emphasised the significance of Arsenal consistently participating in the UEFA Champions League after their return to the competition in the current season.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been making progress over the past few seasons, culminating in a top-two finish in the previous campaign, which secured their spot in the Champions League.

Participating in Europe’s premier club competition is not only prestigious but also financially lucrative for all the clubs involved, and Arsenal is no exception. Their return to the Champions League not only elevates their status among other clubs but also attracts serious attention from potential brand partnerships and sponsors.

Maintaining this high standard and regularly participating in the Champions League will contribute to Arsenal’s financial health and stability. Maguire underscores the importance of sustaining this level of performance.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal have always had a fairly significant global fan base, but I think their commercial income has not necessarily reflected that.

“That’s one area that senior management are trying to address.

“So the improvement last season and regular qualification for the Champions League is absolutely critical from their point of view.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know the importance of staying in the top four because playing in the Champions League is one reason brands will take us seriously.

Apart from securing more partnerships, we will charge more for each partner that comes aboard, thereby making more money than if we are outside the top four.

