Analyst insists Arsenal is still attractive despite their on-field failures

Arsenal is one of the traditionally top English clubs that is struggling for success now.

The Gunners have not won the Premier League since 2004, and they have not been in the Champions League since 2017.

They have tasked Mikel Arteta with bringing on-field success back to the club, however; they remain one of the most profitable business ventures in the league.

Although the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have enjoyed more on-field success in recent seasons, Arsenal has remained commercially successful, and they have been attracting business opportunities to themselves.

The financial analyst, Kieran Maguire, explains that their business success is not dependent on their on-field wins.

He tells Football Insider:

“Despite the relative lack of success in recent years, Arsenal are still globally acknowledged.

“They maybe are not on the same level as Man United or Liverpool in this regard, but they are still a brand that attracts a lot of eyeballs.

“The Amazon documentary has had very good views and download figures and they have had a very good start to the season off the back of that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is one of the best brands in the world, and we don’t even need to keep winning trophies to attract fans.

Our pattern of football alone is pleasing to the eyes and fans have been joining our supporters’ clubs.

Hopefully, the team will start winning trophies soon as well.

