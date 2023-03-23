Analyst reckons Josh Kroenke being positioned to become new Arsenal owner

Josh and Stan Kroenke were recently announced as co-chairs of Arsenal and financial expert Kieran Maguire says it is part of a long-term plan to eventually make Josh the club’s owner.

Stan has been the major shareholder of the Gunners for most of the last two decades and continues to hold the majority stake in the organisation.

The Kroenke’s came under serious pressure to sell in 2021 after the fall out of the European Super League, but they held firm.

They have since invested in the team and it is now one of the best in Europe.

They do not seem prepared to lose their ownership of the club and Maguire sees them making a succession plan already.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think this is what is happening as far as the Kroenke family is concerned.

“It also suggests that the Kroenkes are in it for the long haul, with Josh appearing to have a much more emotional investment in Arsenal compared to his father, whose relationship can at best be described at arm’s length.

“So with both now being confirmed as co-chairs, I think it’s the first step in the eventual transition of power to the younger Kroenke.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We just want owners committed to keeping the club competitive and willing to spend the cash required to compete for the best talents.

As long as the Kroenkes do this, we have no problems with them owning the club.

