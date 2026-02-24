Analyst reveals how Arteta got the best out of Gyokeres

Mikel Arteta continues to demand the highest standards from his players, striving to extract peak performances while refining the collective strength of his Arsenal side. His efforts have yielded tangible results, with the Gunners emerging as the most consistent team in the Premier League this campaign.

With the season approaching its conclusion, Arsenal remain firmly in the title race. Supporters dare to dream of lifting the trophy, while Arteta maintains a relentless focus on improvement. Managing a large squad with varied player profiles requires tactical precision, and the manager’s responsibility lies in implementing a system that enables each individual to thrive within the team structure.

Tactical Approach Against Tottenham

Arteta appeared to strike the right balance in the recent victory over Tottenham. His tactical setup allowed Arsenal to control key phases of the match, ultimately securing a crucial win that keeps them on course in the title pursuit. Among the standout performers was Viktor Gyokeres, whose brace earned him the Man of the Match award.

The striker’s display drew particular attention, with his movement and physical presence proving decisive. His ability to stretch the defence and capitalise on space behind Tottenham’s back line was central to Arsenal’s attacking threat.

Brown Explains Gyokeres’ Role

Analyst Mick Brown offered insight into how Arteta maximised Gyokeres’ strengths. As reported by Football Insider, he said:

“I watched Gyokeres at Coventry and at Sporting, and he’s at his best when he’s running in behind, competing with defenders and moving into the channels.

“That’s what he was allowed to do against Tottenham, and it was clear they had been told to play that ball in behind, around the corner and over the top for him to run on to.

“He was given that room and he took full advantage of it, he was allowed to battle with defenders and we saw that in his second goal when he held off the defender.”

Brown’s assessment highlights how tailored tactical planning can unlock a player’s full potential at pivotal moments in the season.