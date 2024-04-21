Analyst reveals Kroenke’s feelings after Arsenal failed to make Club World Cup

Arsenal have missed out on the chance to play in the newly expanded Club World Cup after failing to win the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed to win that competition to qualify for the CWC, but they have been eliminated and will aim to do better next season.

It is a blow for them as all the top clubs have been eager to participate in the newly expanded Club World Cup.

Fans will be disappointed that they will no longer get a chance to see their team play on the world stage.

However, the club’s owners will be disappointed at the financial windfall they have missed out on, says analyst Keiran Maguire.

Participating in the CWC guarantees €50 million, which is a significant sum for the finances of any club.

Maguire told Football Insider:

“FIFA seem to be bending over backwards to try to make their Club World Cup competition as lucrative as possible.

“They are effectively trying to blind people by the check in order to try and give the competition some credibility.

“So from a pure bottom line point of view – and that’s exactly where Stan Kroenke comes from – it will be a disappointment.

“However, there is still progress being made and the club appears to be heading in the right direction.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a blow that we missed out on that amount of money, but we will have the chance to play in that competition in the coming seasons.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…