Analyst reveals the kind of deal Arsenal could want to do in January

Arsenal invested heavily during the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad with several of the best players available. The club’s ambition is to move to the next level, which for them means winning trophies consistently rather than merely competing. That objective shaped much of their recent recruitment and long-term planning.

The Gunners were aware that injuries had been a major factor behind their failure to win the league over the last three seasons. As a result, they prioritised improving squad depth, ensuring they could cope with the physical demands of domestic and European football. Mikel Arteta now has a group filled with high-quality options and understands the importance of managing fitness across a long campaign.

Depth is paying dividends for Arsenal

Arsenal’s summer investment focused on ensuring there are at least two strong options in most positions. This approach has already delivered clear benefits. In recent months, Arteta has been able to rotate his squad without seeing a significant drop in performance, helping the team remain competitive on multiple fronts.

The manager has enjoyed the rewards of that strategy and continues to expect more as the season progresses. With several players capable of stepping in seamlessly, Arsenal have looked better equipped to handle injuries and fixture congestion than in previous campaigns. This depth has been a key factor in maintaining momentum and consistency.

Transfer window outlook remains calm

Despite their ambition, Arsenal are not expected to be active in the current transfer window. The squad is considered well-stocked, and there is no pressing need for reinforcements. Any potential movement would likely depend on opportunity rather than necessity, with the club keen to remain financially disciplined.

According to Football Insider, Stefan Borson, who has contacts close to the Emirates, believes Arsenal will keep their spending to a minimum. He said, “I think there’s some capacity. Given the size of the squad, they always have players around the fringes that they could trade. But I think it’s pretty clear that they’ll be very quiet. They’ve spent their money. Opportunistically, can they find a £10m player that they quite fancy just to see what happens? That wouldn’t surprise me.”

This assessment suggests Arsenal will only act if a low-risk opportunity presents itself, preferring stability over major changes as they push for success.