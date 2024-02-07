Analyst reveals why Arsenal’s new partnership deal will help the Gunners

Kieran Maguire has offered a defence of Arsenal’s decision to enter into a sponsorship agreement that entails a change in the name of their training ground.

In recent seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side has demonstrated significant improvement, competing at the upper echelons of the Premier League and vying for the title. This heightened performance has garnered attention from potential sponsors eager to associate themselves with Arsenal’s success.

The sponsorship deal with Sobha, resulting in the renaming of the club’s training ground, has elicited mixed reactions among fans and observers. However, Maguire contends that in the contemporary landscape of football, virtually all aspects of clubs, including facilities, are subject to sponsorship agreements. In this context, he emphasises the importance of securing additional revenue streams for Arsenal, particularly as they aspire to reclaim the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

He tells Football Insider:

“When it comes to modern football, everything and anything is up for sale as far as the club’s history and heritage is concerned.

“Arsenal striking a naming rights deal for their training facilities will help in terms of increasing revenue and increasing flexibility in terms of their Financial Fair Play position.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fans will not always accept every change the club makes, but that should not stop them from making it.

We know the responsibilities are all on the board, so we must appreciate them trying to earn more money without always raising the ticket prices.

