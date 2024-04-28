Analyst reveals why Kroenke will support Premier League games in the USA

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has revealed why Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke might support Premier League games being played in the USA.

The Premier League has been getting suggestions about staging some league games in the USA to expand their reach.

La Liga is already making plans to stage some league games in North America starting in 2025.

This will probably tempt the Premier League to do the same, although for now, they do not have a serious plan for that.

However, while discussing the idea, Maguire believes it is an idea that the American owners of some Premier League clubs would like, including Arsenal.

He explains why to Football Insider:

“There’s no doubt that owners of clubs, especially American owners such as Stan Kroenke, will take the view that matches at the Emirates are not maximising potential revenues.

“It doesn’t maximise earnings from ticket sales as many seats are taken by season ticket holders, who owners feel get their tickets far too cheap.

“So they will use this opportunity to copy La Liga and also use La Liga going to the US as an excuse that the Premier League has no alternative.

“I expect this to be the cry and mantra from the American owners in the Premier League.“

Playing league games in the USA is an idea that fans will not easily warm up to because that will require them to travel across an ocean to support their teams or probably force them to watch the matches on TV.

