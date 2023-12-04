Analyst says Arsenal expects a huge financial boost from 2022/2023 season

As everyone awaits their financial report, Arsenal is expected to generate more revenue during the 2022/2023 financial year than they did in the previous one.

The past year has been remarkable for the club as they secured a return to the Champions League after coming close to winning the Premier League.

Arsenal has performed well on the pitch, and it is only natural that this success spills over into their finances.

In the last year, they have signed some highly talented players at a considerable cost, reflecting their determination to reclaim the top spot in English football.

Arsenal reported £369 million in revenue in their last financial year, and analyst Kieran Maguire has disclosed that the Gunners are poised to exceed this figure when they report for the 2022/2023 season.

He tells Football Insider:

“I’ve looked at the numbers and I anticipate a decent boost to Arsenal’s revenue for the 2022/23 season.

“However, it should be noted that they generated less money in 2021/22 than they did five seasons previously due to non-participation in the Champions League.

“That’s affected them in terms of broadcast revenue, matchday revenue, sponsor bonuses and so on.

“So they need to overtake Spurs, that will be their first target.

“They’re not necessarily going to do that in 2022/23, but they will be aiming to do so in 2023/24.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have enjoyed good success on the pitch in the last year, and we expect it to be reflected in our finances.

Hopefully, by the end of the current season, we will have won at least one trophy.

How much do we love Tottenham today?…….

