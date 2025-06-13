Arsenal have not been as active in this transfer window as many fans would have hoped. After another season without silverware, there is a clear feeling that the squad must be strengthened to take the next step and compete more consistently for major honours.
Despite boasting a group of talented players, the inability to secure a trophy has left supporters frustrated. It is widely accepted that Arsenal will need to invest in key areas to remain competitive, particularly with rivals already making notable moves in the market.
Supporters await signings as rivals spend early
So far, however, there has been little movement at the Emirates, and the lack of activity has raised questions among the fanbase. The concern is that by delaying transfer business, Arsenal risk missing out on priority targets as other clubs move quickly.
Some have begun to speculate whether the club’s financial position may be a factor in their slow start to the window. Arsenal recorded losses in the most recent financial year, prompting suggestions that the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could be restricting their flexibility in the market.
Expert dismisses PSR concerns at the Emirates
However, financial expert Dr Dan Plumley has moved to allay any fears, suggesting the club is not in any danger of breaching PSR. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:
“From what we can see, they have made losses in the last couple of years, but PSR-wise, there’s no real concerns.
“We’re looking at that through the lens of it’s not a prediction of what they could spend on transfer fees, but it’s more a case of what they could lose and still be compliant.
“That’s where you’re basing it on. But no warning signs that I can see for Arsenal, PSR-wise.”
With that reassurance, it now seems a matter of when, not if, Arsenal begin to make moves. Supporters will be eager to see new arrivals soon and will hope the club act decisively before key targets are snapped up elsewhere.
Arsenal are in the most difficult place for teams trying to improve. They have 8-9 excellent players in their starting XI. They have decent depth in 5-6 positions, but they are missing starting XI quality players in 2-3 slots and need quality in depth in 4-5 areas.
At goalkeeper, Raya is entrenched. , So securing top quality back up at a reasonable price is a challenge.
The same is true at center back. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are arguably the best and most reliable and durable defensive pairing in the league. Kiwior has been good as a stand-in, but not quite on the same level, while Timber, White, Partey and Tomiyasu have been underwhelming in center back cameos. Finding someone to fit into the role of good enough to start, but not so good he will chaff behind the starting duo is next to impossible.
At left back, Tierney gave way to Tavares, who gave way to Zinchenko who gave way to Kiwior, who gave way to Calafiori, who gave way to Lewis-Skelly; with stints by Timber and Partey among others.
At right back Tomiyasu surrendered his role to a reliable Ben White who suffered an injury to yield to an off-again/on again Timber, with Tomiyasu ensconced in the rehab suite. Finding someone better than a White/Timber/Tomiyasu ensemble cast is challenging, but no empriacal observer would call right back in its current form a strength of the side.
In midfield, there’s not much to complain about in the starting trio of Rice, Odegaard, and Partey; but the departing Jorginho and the utility of Mikel Merino, and the uncertainty around Partey’s status creates a vacuum that will partially filled if Zubimendi signs as expected. Still, a energetic, scoring/assisting midfielder to spell/provide cover for Odegaard is needed. Nwaneri might be the answer, but a box-to-box scoring midfielder in the mold of Youri Tielemans or John McGinn would boost the title hopes.
Up front is where it gets complicated for the Gunners. Left wing is both a strength and weakness; with the Martinelli/Trossard pairing very, very good in the aggregate, but seemingly not good enough. according to reports. Arsenal have chased Nico Williams for six months, but look to be coming up short.
At center forward, there is a massive gaping hole caused by Gabriel Jesus’ fragility and Kai Havertz’s being shoe-horned into a role he has never filled to the necessary standard. Benjamin Sesko is credited with being Arsenal’s first-choice target, but 13 league goals in 2,300 minutes are hardly star numbers; and strikers moving from Europe to England usually score 50-66% as many goals in the Premier League. Gyokeres is more prolific in Portugal, but a lot of his goals are penalties and Portugal is not nearly as physical or athletic as England. It is difficult to have confidence that either player will be a significant step up from Havertz. Victor Osimhen is the one striker with the resume and the numbers to suggest he is a massive upgrade on existing players, but Arsenal have not expressed much interest in the exiled Napoli front man.
On the right, Saka is as good as it gets, but finding an understudy good enough to play, but willing to sit behind the player who is first on the team sheet is a near-impossible task. Rafael Leao produced similar numbers to Saka, but he’s not signing to sit on the bench. Ditto for Madrid’s Rodrygo. Nwaneri has played the role, and is well-regarded, but has not produced anything like Saka’s numbers in his performances at right wing.
Anthony Elanga is a right winger who might thread the quality/ambition needle on the right, while Osimhen is, hands down, the best and most proven available striker. On the left, breaking up Martinelli.Trossard only makes sense if someone like Marcus Rashford or Raphael Leao comes in to start. All of of thesep layers, and those of similar ilk, are hards to pry form their current teams and sign ahead of rivals, hence Arsneal’s holding pattern. Hopefully, Arsenal won’t be cause out and enter next season with the same glarign holes they brought into 2024/25