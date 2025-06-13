Analyst says Arsenal has no PSR problems despite not yet spending

Arsenal have not been as active in this transfer window as many fans would have hoped. After another season without silverware, there is a clear feeling that the squad must be strengthened to take the next step and compete more consistently for major honours.

Despite boasting a group of talented players, the inability to secure a trophy has left supporters frustrated. It is widely accepted that Arsenal will need to invest in key areas to remain competitive, particularly with rivals already making notable moves in the market.

Supporters await signings as rivals spend early

So far, however, there has been little movement at the Emirates, and the lack of activity has raised questions among the fanbase. The concern is that by delaying transfer business, Arsenal risk missing out on priority targets as other clubs move quickly.

Some have begun to speculate whether the club’s financial position may be a factor in their slow start to the window. Arsenal recorded losses in the most recent financial year, prompting suggestions that the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could be restricting their flexibility in the market.

Expert dismisses PSR concerns at the Emirates

However, financial expert Dr Dan Plumley has moved to allay any fears, suggesting the club is not in any danger of breaching PSR. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“From what we can see, they have made losses in the last couple of years, but PSR-wise, there’s no real concerns.

“We’re looking at that through the lens of it’s not a prediction of what they could spend on transfer fees, but it’s more a case of what they could lose and still be compliant.

“That’s where you’re basing it on. But no warning signs that I can see for Arsenal, PSR-wise.”

With that reassurance, it now seems a matter of when, not if, Arsenal begin to make moves. Supporters will be eager to see new arrivals soon and will hope the club act decisively before key targets are snapped up elsewhere.

