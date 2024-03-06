Analyst says Arsenal is underperforming in a key financial area

Arsenal has been one of the top clubs in England over the last two seasons, and their on-field success has contributed to healthy finances.

They recently released their financials for the 2022/2023 season, and it was not a bad year, considering they did not participate in the Champions League.

Things are expected to improve by the end of this season, and we anticipate them securing more business deals that will result in increased revenue.

While the Gunners have excelled in many financial parameters, there is an area where they are lacking, and that is in player sales. This is because they have largely written off the top players who have departed from the club.

Commenting on this, analyst Kieran Maguire said to Football Insider:

“Arsenal’s losses can be attributed to some one-off issues – there was a significant player write-down and they are underperforming in player sales.

“The whole point about trading is you’ve got to sell as well as buy.

“They had a net spend in 2023 of £230million which is certainly unsustainable and that is a major cause for concern.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well financially in the last few months, and things will keep improving, so this should not be a problem.

In the coming windows, we will sell players for good money and improve our playing squad at will.

