Analyst says Arsenal now has the money to offer even more lucrative deals to their stars

Arsenal has experienced significant progress both on and off the field in recent months, with Mikel Arteta steering the team toward contention for the title in England. The Gunners secured a return to the Champions League this season, marking their first appearance in the competition since 2017, and have advanced to the knockout stage.

The team’s success not only enhances its on-field reputation but also contributes to financial gains. Progress in the Champions League translates to increased earnings, reinforcing the financial health of the club.

Arsenal’s financial well-being has further been bolstered by strategic player departures, including high earners like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who provided limited value on the pitch.

In addition to financial gains, Arsenal has been proactive in securing the future of their best-performing players by extending their contracts. According to financial analyst Kieran Maguire, this positive financial trajectory positions the club to offer even more lucrative deals to their players in the coming months.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal’s wage bill will also have included the bonuses for qualifying for the Champions League so it is impressive that they have been able to compete.

“In the past few years they’ve shifted some high earners such as Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang.

“They now have the flexibility to offer rewarding contracts to the young talent they want to keep at the club.

“So I think they’ve got scope to increase those wages.

“I’d expect them to increase again in a Champions League year – we usually see Manchester United’s wage bill soar by £50million after they qualify.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The more on-field success we enjoy, the more off-field success we can expect, and our players will continue to earn new and better contracts.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…