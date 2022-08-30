Analyst says Arsenal’s latest business move is straight from PSG’s book

Arsenal has been busy with on-field and off-field matters this summer as they prepare to return to the top of English football.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now top of the league table after winning their first four matches of the campaign.

The Gunners have also entered some new business partnerships that will boost their finances.

One way to raise money is to sell football shirts and Arsenal has just released streetwear-style merchandise as their pre-match shirts.

This will certainly sell, especially among their younger fanbase and the financial analyst, Dr Dan Plumley believes it is a smart move which mirrors what PSG has done in the past.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think it’s a really smart move.

“From a consumer point of view, we might think it’s just yet another kit. But from a commercial point of view, you’ve got to look at the PSG model. They have done something different away from the traditional football shirts.”

We are in good hands now from the management of the playing staff to the club’s administrators.

This will help us achieve as much success as we can in this campaign and keep our accounts fat.

