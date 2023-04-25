Analyst says Arsenal’s latest business move will help cut costs

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire says Arsenal’s latest move to take the company private will help to cut costs.

While The Gunners have been a PLC it has been in name only since 2018 and has now made its move to make the organisation fully private.

Stan Kroenke has been working hard to improve the team’s fortunes and fans seem to have accepted them as good owners.

While their signings do well on the pitch, the American wants to make sure they take the company private.

It is a move that has been in the making for a long time now and Maguire suggests it is a step that will help to save costs.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal’s switch from a public to a private company is a major change but it is simply formalising the position of the club that has existed for a period of time.

“It will help with cutting costs, some of which were not particularly troublesome given the market in which Arsenal shares were being traded in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made some good progress on the pitch and there is hardly a fan who is not happy with the Kroenkes now.

This gives them a chance to take the company private while the environment is positive.

Hopefully, it will not stop them from investing in the organisation and help us stay competitive.

