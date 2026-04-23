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Analyst says one Arsenal star does not always perform well in big games

Kai Havertz (Getty images)

Kai Havertz has remained an important player for Arsenal in recent seasons, with the German continuing to earn the trust of Mikel Arteta in both midfield and attacking roles.

The Gunners have worked hard to maximise the quality within their squad, aiming to get the best from every player available. However, as with any top side, not every individual delivers consistently when the team needs strong performances most.

Arteta’s role involves improving players and helping them perform at their highest level, yet even the Arsenal manager faces challenges in extracting form from certain members of his squad.

Questions Raised Over Havertz

One player who has recently come under scrutiny is Havertz, despite many supporters viewing him as one of the more dependable figures in the team.

The German international has faced fitness struggles at times, which have affected continuity. Even so, criticism has now focused on whether he consistently produces in the biggest matches.

As reported by Football Insider, analyst Mick Brown said, “There have been concerns about Kai Havertz for a while.”

He continued: “You never get the feeling he’s going to do it in big games. He might perform against lesser opposition, but when it comes to the big games, he has got to stand up.”

Collective Responsibility At Arsenal

While individual criticism is common in football, results are rarely determined by one player alone. Arsenal’s performances, whether strong or disappointing, are ultimately the responsibility of the entire team.

Success at the highest level depends on collective quality, tactical organisation and players delivering together in key moments. Even the most talented individuals need support from those around them.

For that reason, placing too much focus on one player can overlook broader issues that may affect a side’s form.

Havertz remains a versatile option for Arteta and has shown his value in different positions. His movement, work rate and technical qualities continue to make him a useful member of the squad.

Arsenal will hope all of their key players, including Havertz, can find top form during the most important part of the season. If they are to meet their ambitions, strong displays across the whole squad will be required rather than relying on any single individual.

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