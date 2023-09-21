Analyst says there is a long list of candidates who want to be Arsenal’s CEO

Vinai Venkatesham, who has been a fixture at Arsenal since 2010 and ascended to the role of CEO, will be departing the club at the end of the current season. His departure marks the end of an era at Arsenal, where he has consistently advanced through the ranks.

Venkatesham’s decision to seek a new challenge is a prudent move, especially given his impressive performance in recent seasons. Arsenal now faces the task of finding a suitable replacement for this crucial executive position.

As the club embarks on the search for its next CEO, there is likely already a list of potential candidates in consideration. Arsenal’s status as one of the top organisations in the world makes the position highly coveted, and there are likely many individuals eager to take on the role of leading the club.

Analyst Kieran Maguire suggests that there is already a lengthy list of candidates who would be keen to assume the role of Arsenal’s CEO.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal are a very attractive proposition to any CEO.

“Being a CEO of a club is definitely a 24/7 job so you can understand why somebody might step down and want a fresh challenge.

“I imagine there will be a long queue of candidates willing to throw their hat into the ring because the club appears to be moving in the right direction.

“They have a £100m-a-year matchday revenue which puts them in the top three in the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the most prominent sporting organisations in the world, so we expect several top-level professionals to be eager to work for us.

But the board is experienced enough to pick the right man to help us continue our rebuild positively.

