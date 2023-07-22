Analyst slams Arsenal for exploiting fans with new shirt sale price

Arsenal has increased the price of their jersey ahead of the next season and it is not a decision that sits well with financial analyst Dr Dan Plumley, who has accused the Gunners of exploitation.

Mikel Arteta’s side is making some good progress in the last few months and it is easy to see that the gaffer has played a huge role in their success.

The success has also brought new business partners to the club and improved their revenue.

Because of this, the Gunners should maintain the cost of their shirts at a reasonable level, especially because of the cost of living crisis.

But they will now sell their shirt for £80, a 14% increase from the previous amount.

Plumley argues that clubs rarely make a lot of money from shirt sales, so the increment makes no sense.

He tells Football Insider:

“Clubs don’t make a lot of money from shirt sales unless they’ve secured a really good deal with their provider.

“So naturally it doesn’t make a huge difference to their revenues or profits. “I understand they have their reasons for squeezing prices, but the way the market is at the minute, it seems to be a method of exploiting fans.

“There’s no real reason to raise it other than fine margins.”

The club recently invested a lot of money in the team, which was our biggest need.

It is right for them to earn that back by any means possible and we will gladly support them with the kit money if they need that to keep investing in the group.

