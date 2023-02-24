Analysis of Arsenal’s 7 possible oppoments in today’s Europa League draw

Arsenal find out this lunchtime who they will face next in the Europa League.

Winning our group meant we skipped a round.

We now face one of the winners of the play offs between those eliminated from the Champions League Vs the Runners up in each Europa group.

It should be stressed that we can’t be drawn with Man United, UEFA ruling meaning teams from the same association can’t be drawn against each other at this stage.

Here from toughest to weakest is who we could next face in Europe …..

Roma

In a one off match or over two Jose Mourinho Is still the master of knowing how to get a result.

As he points out, lifting the inaugural Conference League means he’s the only man to win all three UEFA titles.

You know he would enjoy being the pantomime villain at the Emirates.

It’s a tight race to finish top 4 in Italy so Roma would be under more pressure than us to advance, but we want to stay away from Jose.

Union Berlin

Germany’s ‘Leicester’.

Promoted in 2019, currently joint points with Bayern Munich and Dortmund.

A dark horse simply because they are on an adventure with nothing to lose and everything to gain, meaning a fanatic 45,000 crowd will always stick with them.

Juventus

After years of dominating in Italy, Juve have had turmoil on and off the pitch.

They are a massive 30 points behind Napoli In Serie A, half of which is due to a 15 point deduction.

That punishment means they might have to win the Europa League to ensure they are in the Champions League again.

In this year’s edition got only three points including losing to Maccabi Haifa so very fortunate to still be in Europe.

With their proud history, fans will demand they lift this trophy as a minimum requirement.

Wherever that’s realistic or not, I’m not quite sure?

Bayer Leverkusen

One of the big names of German Football currently in 10th place but with as much momentum as any club in Europe.

Were 2nd from bottom when Alonso became manager in October.

A rookie boss, he’s put his faith in youth and made them organised and hard to beat.

Going against how he played, his tactics are defensive, making his team hard to break down.

A club in transition but with potential.

Sevilla

Unlike other sides takes this competition very seriously , the UEFA Cup/ Europa a proud part of their history.

No clubs has won this trophy more than the Spanish side.

12th in La Liga, they need to win it to rescue their season.

Sporting Lisbon

One of Portugal’s big three, struggling to match consistency of previous seasons.

Not helped by years of selling best young talent.

Beat Spurs in Champions League but over two legs we would be favourites.

Donetsk

Given what has happened in Ukraine it’s an achievement they have a club still representing them in Europe.

Like the rest of the country, with defiance football will resume next week .

It’s been years since Donetsk have been able to play in their own city with the first leg of their last 16 tie in Poland.

Traditionally don’t travel well and given they have limited home advantage would be a kind draw.

Why would like to avoid the most? Who is your preferred opponent?

Dan Smith

