Ancelotti comments about midfielder give Arsenal a transfer boost

Arsenal needs reinforcements in midfield, that is clear and they are expected to dive into the transfer market in the summer to address that problem area.

One player that has been linked with the Gunners is Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The reason for the links is because his contract expires next year and if the Spanish giants are to realise any money from his sale, it would need to be this summer.

Real’s manager Carlo Ancelotti was specially asked about the player and according to AS, the club is currently negotiating with the 26-year-old.

This is what the Italian said

“He’s a player with extraordinary quality. He had a serious knee injury which left him out for a long time and with a slow rehabilitation. He’s an important player who has helped us.

“I don’t know what will happen regarding his future. I think he is talking to the club to renew his contract, but I can only speak about his technical qualities,”,

Just Arsenal says

On the face of it, those comments seem to indicate that he will remain in Madrid but a closer look and it does not look so certain.

For starters, Ancelotti uses the word “think” surely he would know one way or another, he also admits that he does not know what will happen.

That to me indicates that he is likely to leave the club because if Ancelotti wanted him to remain he would have made that absolutely clear, he has not, his wording is far from convincing and that tells me that Asensio will become available.

If he does then Arsenal really should make a move for him, he has yet to reach his peak and is high quality.

At the very least, in my opinion, what Ancelotti has said has boosted Arsenal chances of signing the midfielder.