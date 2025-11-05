Ancelotti does not consider Arsenal a Champions League favourite

Carlo Ancelotti has identified the teams he believes are the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy this season, notably excluding Arsenal from his list of contenders. The Gunners have enjoyed a remarkable campaign so far, remaining unbeaten in European competition and continuing to demonstrate consistency across both domestic and continental matches.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have assembled a squad of world-class talent and have impressed observers with their style of play and tactical discipline. Their defensive solidity in Europe this term, having not conceded a single goal, has made them one of the most difficult sides to face in the competition. After reaching the semifinals last season, many had expected Arsenal to contend for the title this year, yet some remain unconvinced of their ability to achieve historic success.

Arsenal’s Quest for European Glory

Arsenal’s pursuit of their first-ever Champions League triumph remains a major talking point. Despite their impressive form and strong performances, they continue to face scrutiny over whether they can maintain the level of consistency required to win the tournament. The club’s lack of previous victories in Europe’s premier competition adds an additional layer of pressure, as expectations grow among supporters and pundits alike.

Although Arsenal have established themselves as one of the most formidable sides in Europe this season, their challenge lies in converting potential into tangible success on the continental stage. Matches against elite opposition will be critical in testing both their resilience and tactical adaptability as they aim to secure a first Champions League title.

Ancelotti Names His Champions League Favourites

When asked to name the teams he considers favourites to win the competition this season, Carlo Ancelotti provided his perspective via Tuttosport, stating:

“Seen from the other side of the world, the Champions League has the usual favourites. Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. In these first few matchdays, we’ve seen matches with high goals, and such sensational results make us lose interest.”

Ancelotti’s remarks underline his view that traditional powerhouses remain the leading contenders for European glory, while Arsenal, despite their outstanding performances, are still striving to convince observers of their capacity to achieve historic success in the Champions League.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…