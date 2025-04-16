Ancelotti insists his team has the quality to stage a comeback against Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remains confident in his team’s ability to overturn a significant deficit when they host Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening.
The Spanish giants trail 3-0 from the first leg, making tonight’s encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu a potentially historic occasion. While the task ahead is undoubtedly formidable, Real Madrid’s illustrious record in Europe provides grounds for belief. The reigning champions have lifted the trophy an unmatched 15 times and are no strangers to dramatic comebacks in this competition.
In contrast, Arsenal have yet to claim their first Champions League title and last reached the final nearly two decades ago. Despite their commanding lead, the Gunners are not considered the favourites by many observers, particularly given the setting and Madrid’s reputation for delivering under pressure.
Interestingly, Arsenal’s journey to the 2006 final included eliminating Real Madrid, and supporters of the Gunners are hopeful history will repeat itself. Fans are optimistic that their team can rise to the occasion once again and return to London with a semi-final place secured.
Nonetheless, the challenge at the Bernabéu will be immense. Real Madrid will have the backing of a passionate home crowd and a wealth of experience at their disposal. Their supporters remain confident in the team’s ability to stage a turnaround, and Carlo Ancelotti shares that optimism.
As quoted by Arsenal Media, the Italian manager stated: “The team is excited and motivated. Mentally we are in a very good place. We have to have a good handle on the game. Because Real Madrid has all the resources to come back: quality, commitment, experience, fans… the resources are there. The only thing that remains is for each one of us to bring out the best in ourselves.”
Arsenal will be fully aware that the tie is far from over. While they proved dominant in the first leg, they can expect a vastly improved performance from their hosts. To progress, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to remain composed, disciplined, and clinical in their approach, especially in an environment as challenging as the Bernabéu.
