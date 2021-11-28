“And I want €10m plus 20%” club owner confirms bid for Arsenal target

Ianis Stoica has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few weeks and it seems the Gunners truly have an interest in him.

It is easy for Mikel Arteta’s team to be linked with a move for any youngster across Europe, considering he gives chances to those at the club.

Stoica has been doing exploits in the Romanian top-flight where he plays for FCSB.

The 18-year-old is developing well, and he is likely to become the next youngster from his country to move to a top club.

In the latest update on his future, the club’s owner, Gigi Becali, appears to confirm that Arsenal has made an offer for him, but he wants more money from the Gunners.

“I currently have [an offer of] €7.5million for Ianis Stoica,” Becali told AS.ro as quoted by TeamTalk.

“And I want €10m plus 20% [from a future transfer],” he said before confirming Arsenal had made the bid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Stoica has looked decent according to the reports about his progress, and he might be a good addition to Arsenal.

If the Gunners are truly making an offer for him, it means Mikel Arteta has watched him and concluded that he could become useful at the Emirates.

However, judging by how difficult it is to break into the current Arsenal team, we might move the Romanian to our Under-23 team when he first joins the club.