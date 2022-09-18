“And they said we’d fall off a cliff now” Darren Bent reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brentford

Darren Bent has reacted to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brentford this afternoon after they emphatically responded to critics who believed they would struggle to recover from their 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

The Gunners have been in fine form in this campaign, and they now have six wins from seven league games.

After winning their opening five league fixtures, Manchester United beat them 2-1 in their sixth game in the competition.

That defeat was seen as a serious hammer blow to their confidence, and some pundits expected them to struggle to get their momentum back.

However, Arsenal delivered an emphatic reply this afternoon after their victory at Brentford.

Lifelong Arsenal fan, Bent, took to his Twitter page to mock those who didn’t believe in the Gunners.

He tweeted: “And they said we’d fall off a cliff now.

“What a performance”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been mediocre for several seasons, and it is understandable that some fans and pundit expected us to struggle in the game.

However, it is up to us to keep showing we are a different and stronger team now.

We must stay humble and keep working hard until the end of the season.

If we don’t, we might lose what makes us succeed at the moment.