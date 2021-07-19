Anderlecht deletes tweet causes confusion after Arsenal fans believed announcement was imminent

RSC Anderlecht removed a Twitter post which read “All the Best, Purple for Life,” that all-but confirmed that Albert Sambi Lokonga will leave as we await for him to be unveiled as an Arsenal player.

It has been frustrating for a Gunner to see their club taking so long to announce transfers. Although the deal was agreed weeks ago, the Gunners have still not made Lokonga’s arrival official.

Anderlecht just removed an official announcement from Sambi Lokonga (to Arsenal). #AFC pic.twitter.com/8MagZVbohC — Sven Claes (@svenclaes) July 19, 2021

The Anderlecht post all-but put an end to the saga that has dragged on for quite a long time. Thus, they will sign in relief as the North London outfit are set to unveil their second signing of the summer after Nuno Tavares.

Some sections of the fan-base are so desperate, that they already announced the transfer on their profile, while people joined in the celebrations in the comments section in a humorous way. Meanwhile some others were questioning what the Arsenal admin was waiting for.

The Gunners have been slow on the transfer front and need to get a move on as the Premier League campaign edges closer with every passing day.

There has just been two departures and one arrival in their reported “summer overhaul” which has made the transfer window nervy for some of our fans.

The North London faithful saw a similar type of performance on their Scotland trip, to the one that they have been witnessing first-hand in our recent underwhelming league seasons. It is safe to say that they need changes swiftly and Arsenal aren’t helping their cause at all thus far.

Although the imminent arrivals of Lokonga and White are positive signs, work still needs to be done to reach the finishing line.

Yash Bisht