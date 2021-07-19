Anderlecht deletes tweet causes confusion after Arsenal fans believed announcement was imminent

RSC Anderlecht removed a Twitter post which read “All the Best, Purple for Life,” that all-but confirmed that Albert Sambi Lokonga will leave as we await for him to be unveiled as an Arsenal player.
It has been frustrating for a Gunner to see their club taking so long to announce transfers. Although the deal was agreed weeks ago, the Gunners have still not made Lokonga’s arrival official.
Anderlecht just removed an official announcement from Sambi Lokonga (to Arsenal). #AFC pic.twitter.com/8MagZVbohC
— Sven Claes (@svenclaes) July 19, 2021
The Anderlecht post all-but put an end to the saga that has dragged on for quite a long time. Thus, they will sign in relief as the North London outfit are set to unveil their second signing of the summer after Nuno Tavares.
Some sections of the fan-base are so desperate, that they already announced the transfer on their profile, while people joined in the celebrations in the comments section in a humorous way. Meanwhile some others were questioning what the Arsenal admin was waiting for.
Where are you @Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/9B38gkYBfs
— Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 19, 2021
The Gunners have been slow on the transfer front and need to get a move on as the Premier League campaign edges closer with every passing day.
There has just been two departures and one arrival in their reported “summer overhaul” which has made the transfer window nervy for some of our fans.
The North London faithful saw a similar type of performance on their Scotland trip, to the one that they have been witnessing first-hand in our recent underwhelming league seasons. It is safe to say that they need changes swiftly and Arsenal aren’t helping their cause at all thus far.
Although the imminent arrivals of Lokonga and White are positive signs, work still needs to be done to reach the finishing line.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
A major part of the delay in getting this one announced is apparently due to the fact that London Colney has undergone a “deep clean” throughout, after C19 positive tests in the U18 & U23 groups.
We all know the “unveil” shots are done at Colney – hence the delay.
Lokonga this week, White back off hol’s medical & signed (later) this week / early next.
just been confirmed officially!!
welcome Sambi! 🙂
Yes, officially confirmed by The Arsenal – keep going MA/EDU, kronkie is backing you at last… Next White?
All the very best to A S L
Let’s hope he has a great career at the Arsenal.
Blimey, the cleaners got their fingers out !!
Twice for some reason, as 1st returned “error” ??
Or is it just my delirium over getting a signing over the line ( 2 in close succession !! ).
Oh well, the best wishes remain the same !
WITH IMINENT WHITE,LOKONGA,TAVARES; ARRIVAL, CAN WE TRY TAMMY, AOUR OR MADDISON OR LOCATELI IN ADDITION, TO PARTEY, SMITH, XHAKA, SAKA, TORREIRA, WILLIAN TO KICK START THE SEASON!
At last!! Welcome to the Arsenal… 👍
I wish sambi all the best. He looks adventurous from the clips of him i’ve seen, if he ends up having very good defensive ability he’ll be knocking on the managers door for a starting role in no time.
Who has an idea who is next, cuz after Ben White there are no other positive talks in outgoings and incomings.
Mr Ken any idea?