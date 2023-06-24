Anderlecht reportedly wants to sign struggling Arsenal man

The signing of Alex Rúnarsson has been widely regarded as one of the worst transfer decisions made by Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took charge.

The Iceland international struggled to adapt to the club from the outset and has subsequently been sent out on loan on multiple occasions.

Arsenal is now actively seeking to offload him, and according to a report from Sport Witness, Anderlecht has expressed interest in acquiring his services.

The Belgian club is in search of a new goalkeeper and has identified several options, including Alex, as potential targets.

If the deal materialises, it would be a positive development for both Arsenal, who are eager to trim their squad of underperforming players, and Alex himself, as he would have the opportunity to begin afresh at a new club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rúnarsson has hardly been useful to us since he moved to the club and we are more than happy to hear a club wants him.

The board should work with Anderlecht to send him away on a permanent deal, even if it means terminating his deal and allowing him to leave for free.

We have too many unwanted players and the earlier we start offloading them, the better it is for everyone involved.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…