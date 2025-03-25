Anders Limpar recommends a sporting director for Arsenal

Arsenal is reportedly set to appoint Andrea Berta as their next sporting director, following the departure of Edu. Since Edu left the club last year, Arsenal has been in search of a new sporting director to help enhance the team, and Berta is widely expected to be the one to take over this crucial role. However, until his official announcement, the club will likely continue to be linked with various other potential candidates.

It does not appear that Arsenal is actively pursuing any other candidates at this stage, with many fans eagerly awaiting the formal confirmation of Berta’s appointment. His experience and expertise make him a strong candidate for the position, and the Gunners’ supporters are optimistic about what he could bring to the club.

Despite the widespread expectation that Berta will take on the role, former Arsenal player Anders Limpar has suggested another name for consideration. Limpar believes the club could benefit from a strong character like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently working with AC Milan. According to Limpar, Ibrahimovic’s leadership qualities could make him an ideal fit for the role.

As quoted by Goal.com, Limpar said:

“When it comes to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is a God. I would love to see him replace Edu at Arsenal, it would be a dream come true. First of all, he is an absolute winner. He would never stop until he has won. I would be the first one to support him working behind the scenes at Arsenal, he could take them to the next level.”

While Ibrahimovic’s passion and success as a player are undeniable, his lack of the necessary experience in a director’s role makes him an unlikely candidate for the position. On the other hand, Andrea Berta has a proven track record and is far more qualified to take on the responsibilities of a sporting director at a top club like Arsenal.

It seems illogical for Arsenal to divert from their current path and pursue a candidate like Ibrahimovic, especially when a qualified individual like Berta is available. Arsenal’s focus should be on appointing a sporting director with the experience to oversee the club’s football operations, and Berta is undoubtedly the right choice.

