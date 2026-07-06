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Anders Limpar thinks signing Guimaraes means midfielder will leave Arsenal

Christian Norgaard (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal player Anders Limpar feels sorry for Christian Norgaard as the club continues to be linked with a move for Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Norgaard understood that regular football could be difficult to secure when he joined Arsenal from Brentford a year ago because of the strong midfield options already available in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The midfielder arrived with significant Premier League experience, and Arsenal viewed his leadership and reliability as important qualities that could strengthen the team both on and off the pitch.

However, despite understanding the competition for places, Norgaard had also hoped to receive enough opportunities to prove himself consistently in matches, something that has not happened as frequently as he would have wanted during his time at the club.

Competition for places at Arsenal

Arsenal possesses several high-quality midfielders, meaning Norgaard is often only selected when players above him in the pecking order are unavailable through injury, suspension or rotation.

The Danish midfielder is expected to want a bigger role next season, although Arsenal may struggle to provide him with the level of involvement he desires while maintaining their current squad depth in midfield areas.

Despite that situation, the Gunners continue to be linked with additional midfield targets, raising further questions about Norgaard’s long-term future at the club. Limpar, speaking via Sport Witness, said:

Limpar comments on Norgaard’s future

“Guimarães is a top-class player. I feel sorry for Nørgaard. He’s an absolutely incredible player, and he couldn’t fight his way into the starting lineup. I’m not sure he’ll stay. Arteta would love to keep him, because he’ll come on in five to ten matches and do well.”

“If they sign a new midfielder, they’ll have to let Nørgaard go. He could do well for any other Premier League side. It’s unfortunate that we have seven players ahead of him in the pecking order.”

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  1. I don’t get why we would sign Guinarws. A few years back fine but aren’t there better players out there? And wouldn’t he be on the bench if Zuba Rice and Ode start ?

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