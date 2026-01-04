Andoni Iraola admits Arsenal had the better second half

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola acknowledged that Arsenal were the stronger side after the interval as the Gunners secured a 3-2 victory in an entertaining Premier League encounter last night.

The match proved demanding for both teams, with Bournemouth making a positive start and scoring the opening goal. That early breakthrough reflected their strong first-half performance and ensured the contest remained finely balanced going into the break. At half-time, the score stood at one all, leaving everything to play for in the closing stages.

Arsenal controls the second half

After the restart, Arsenal responded with authority and increased their attacking intensity. They scored three times and appeared to be heading towards a comfortable conclusion, creating the sense that further goals could follow. Bournemouth, however, showed resilience and determination by pulling one back, which forced Arsenal to manage the closing stages carefully rather than see out a straightforward finish.

Although the season is still in January, it is difficult to ignore the impression that Arsenal are displaying the consistency and quality associated with a side capable of finishing the campaign as champions of England. Their ability to recover from a challenging first half and impose themselves later in the match underlined their growing maturity.

Iraola reflects on a frustrating outcome

Despite the defeat, Bournemouth earned praise for the fight and discipline they showed throughout the contest. Iraola was measured in his assessment and recognised the fine margins involved at this level. Speaking via the BBC, he said, “Today we conceded three goals against Arsenal but they have not had a lot of chances. Overall it was quite a level game, we were better in the first half but Arsenal had the better of the second half. It is very difficult to score two against Arsenal but to finish without a point is frustrating.

“We have to be very good to get just one point. Arsenal found a way to win it and that is costing us a lot.”

His comments captured the frustration of competing strongly against elite opposition while leaving empty-handed, while also highlighting the quality required to take points from teams of Arsenal’s calibre.