Andoni Iraola confirms Antoine Semenyo will face Arsenal

Antoine Semenyo is reportedly close to completing a move to Manchester City, despite Arsenal also showing strong interest in signing him. City appear to have moved ahead of both the Gunners and Liverpool in the race for his signature, with several reports suggesting the transfer has reached an advanced stage.

When a deal progresses this far, players are often rested by their clubs to avoid injury and ensure the move is not jeopardised. As a result, speculation emerged that Semenyo would be omitted from Bournemouth’s squad for their upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Transfer Speculation and Arsenal’s Hopes

The transfer window has now opened, and it is believed the move could be finalised within hours. This development would be viewed positively by Arsenal, as Semenyo has been Bournemouth’s standout attacking performer this season. The Ghanaian has consistently posed problems for opposition defences and would represent a significant threat if he featured against the Gunners.

Without him, Bournemouth would be considerably less dangerous in the final third, which led many to assume he would not be risked while discussions over his future continued. However, those expectations were addressed directly by Bournemouth’s manager ahead of the match.

Iraola Confirms Semenyo’s Availability

Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Semenyo will play against Arsenal, putting an end to doubts surrounding his involvement. Asked whether the winger would feature, he said via the Metro:

‘Yes, Antoine is going to play, yes.’

When questioned on whether the match against Arsenal could be Semenyo’s final appearance for Bournemouth, Iraola dismissed that suggestion and added:

‘No, no.

‘I think the idea is, at least, is that he is going to be available in these two home games.’

Semenyo’s confirmed availability will come as a concern for Arsenal, who must now prepare to face one of Bournemouth’s most influential players. While transfer discussions continue in the background, Iraola’s comments suggest the club remains focused on maintaining competitiveness on the pitch as the season progresses.