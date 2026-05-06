Andrea Berta clashes with Diego Simeone in Champions League clash last night

Andrea Berta and Diego Simeone worked alongside each other at Atletico Madrid for around 12 years, building a strong professional relationship during their time together. However, in a dramatic twist, Berta was aligned with Arsenal during their latest encounter, while Simeone remained in charge of the Spanish side.

The Gunners secured progression to the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2006, eliminating Atletico in a tightly contested match. Simeone’s side performed admirably by their own standards, but Arsenal managed to edge the contest by scoring the only goal and defending resolutely until the final whistle.

Arsenal Deliver Decisive Performance

Arsenal approached the fixture with clear intent and strong preparation, ensuring that the team was in optimal condition for such a crucial encounter. Their disciplined structure and collective effort allowed them to withstand sustained pressure from Atletico.

The decisive moment came when Bukayo Saka found the net, scoring what proved to be the winning goal. From that point onward, Arsenal remained focused and organised, limiting Atletico’s attacking opportunities despite late attempts to force an equaliser.

This victory represents a significant milestone for the club, highlighting their progress and resilience on one of the biggest stages in European football.

Tensions Boil Over at Full Time

As reported by Mirror Football, emotions ran high in the closing stages. Berta was seen urging the referee to bring the match to an end, while Simeone continued to push his players forward in search of a late leveller.

Following the conclusion of the match, the situation escalated as Simeone confronted Berta upon noticing his actions towards the referee. The Argentinian manager appeared visibly frustrated and directed his emotions towards the Arsenal sporting director.

The incident reflected the intensity of the occasion and the disappointment felt by Atletico Madrid after their elimination. Simeone’s reaction underscored the high stakes involved, as his side fell short in their attempt to reach the Champions League final.

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