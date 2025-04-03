Andrea Berta has already met the agent of coveted Arsenal target

Andrea Berta knows he has a big job ahead of him as the new Arsenal Sporting Director, and he has wasted no time getting started. Recently confirmed in the role, Berta is already working on one of the club’s most important transfer deals.

The Gunners are planning significant improvements to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, and several players are on their shopping list. Given that other top clubs are also keen on some of these targets, it is essential for Arsenal to make swift decisions regarding their pursuit.

Mikel Arteta is looking to freshen up his squad by bringing in new players who can inject life and energy into the team. Arteta is banking on Berta to help him sign top-tier talent that will elevate the squad and make them more competitive for next season. One of the players Arteta has shown a keen interest in is Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. The young attacker is someone Arteta has admired for a long time, and Arsenal attempted to sign him last summer, although the move did not materialise.

Arsenal is not giving up on their pursuit of Williams and will try again at the end of this season. According to a report from Metro Sport, Berta is already hard at work on this deal. The report reveals that the new sporting director has already met with Williams’ entourage in an effort to come to an agreement and secure his signature for the summer.

The potential arrival of Williams would be a significant boost for Arsenal’s attack, but it may not be easy to land him. Williams has been performing well at Bilbao, and he seems content where he is at the moment. However, Arsenal is determined to work hard to bring him to North London, recognising his potential to add flair and dynamism to their forward line.

Berta’s experience and contacts will be key in helping Arsenal pull off this transfer, and securing Williams would be a major step in Arsenal’s squad rebuilding process.