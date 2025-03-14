Andrea Berta has identified one player that he has to sign at Arsenal

Andrea Berta is expected to be appointed as Arsenal’s next sporting director, subject to official confirmation, and the Spaniard is anticipated to excel in the role.

Having served Atletico Madrid with distinction for over a decade, Berta has been instrumental in shaping the Spanish club’s success. His work in recruitment and squad development has earned widespread recognition, and Arsenal are confident that he can replicate that success at the Emirates. The club is eager for him to take charge as their next sporting director, with high expectations surrounding his potential impact.

Reports suggest that the deal is already in place, and Berta has agreed to replace Edu in the role. With this transition underway, plans are being made to ensure he can reinforce the squad with quality signings to enhance the team’s competitiveness.

Edu performed admirably as Arsenal’s sporting director, playing a key role in assembling the current squad, and Berta will have significant expectations to meet. However, given his expertise and experience, he is well-equipped to take on the challenge. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Berta has already identified a key signing for Arsenal and is keen to bring Bruno Guimarães to the Emirates.

The report claims that he has listed the Brazilian midfielder as one of his top transfer targets. Berta is reportedly convinced that Guimarães possesses the quality needed to elevate Mikel Arteta’s team to the next level, and he is expected to make a strong push to secure his signing.

Guimarães has consistently been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League, playing a pivotal role for Newcastle United. His ability to control the tempo of a game, contribute defensively, and create attacking opportunities makes him a highly sought-after player. If Arsenal manage to sign him, it would represent a major statement of intent as they continue to strengthen their squad.

As reported, Berta’s arrival at Arsenal signals a new era for the club’s recruitment strategy, and his pursuit of Guimarães could be one of his first major moves in shaping the future of the team.