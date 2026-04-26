Andrea Berta is already making moves to sign Gabriel Jesus replacement

This is being described as a likely final season for Gabriel Jesus as an Arsenal player, with the club already planning for a possible replacement ahead of next term. The Gunners are expected to reshape parts of their squad in the summer as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level.

Jesus has been an important figure since joining Arsenal in 2022, contributing experience, movement and attacking quality. However, despite his contract running until the summer of 2027, there is reportedly little desire from the club to offer an extension at this stage.

Arsenal Preparing for Attacking Change

The Brazilian is said to want to continue fighting for his place, but Arsenal are reportedly looking towards the future. The club are believed to want a younger forward who could provide immediate impact while also developing over the coming seasons.

Arsenal appear to feel they have already benefited from the best period of Jesus’ time at the Emirates, and that the moment may be approaching to move in a new direction. Squad evolution is often necessary for teams with long-term ambitions.

Jesus remains committed to the side, but changes in football can happen quickly. According to Team Talk, Arsenal view Nicolo Tresoldi as a potential replacement and could attempt to bring the attacker to North London.

The report adds that Andrea Berta is already working on the transfer and has made contact with Club Brugge to understand what would be required to complete a deal.

Tresoldi Emerges as Summer Target

Tresoldi has reportedly enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Belgian side and is attracting growing attention ahead of the summer transfer window. His performances are said to have placed him firmly on the radar of several clubs.

For Arsenal, moving early could be important if they are serious about securing his signature. Competition for emerging attacking talent is often intense, particularly when a player is enjoying strong form.

If the Gunners delay, rival clubs may move ahead in the race. That possibility could encourage Arsenal to accelerate their plans in the coming months.

Whether Jesus departs or remains, Arsenal’s reported interest in Tresoldi suggests preparations are already underway for the next phase of the squad’s development. The summer window could therefore prove significant for the club’s attacking options.