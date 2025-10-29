Arsenal are reportedly in talks to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract, with two more key players expected to follow him in signing new long-term deals. The development marks another step in the club’s ongoing strategy to secure the future of its core stars under Mikel Arteta.

Saka is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the current squad. Since making his breakthrough into the first team, he has become a consistent performer and one of the Gunners’ most valuable assets. The attacker’s impact on the pitch and leadership qualities off it have positioned him among the club’s most important players.

Saka’s Importance to Arsenal’s Project

The England international is expected to become Arsenal’s highest earner once he signs his new contract, a reflection of his contribution and importance to the team’s ambitions. His performances continue to define Arsenal’s attacking play, and his consistency has been instrumental in their recent successes.

Few would argue that Saka does not deserve to be the top earner at the club. His loyalty to Arsenal and commitment to their long-term project have made him a central figure in Arteta’s vision. As one of the team’s captains, he embodies the leadership and professionalism that the club values highly. The upcoming deal will not only reward his performances but also send a message about Arsenal’s intent to keep their best talent at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber and Rice Next in Line

According to Football London, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are the next players in line to be offered new contracts once Saka’s extension is finalised. Both have made strong impressions since joining the club and are seen as essential parts of Arsenal’s future.

Despite suffering a long-term injury shortly after his arrival, Timber has demonstrated his quality and reliability when fit. The Dutch defender has established himself as a first-choice option at right-back, providing competition and tactical flexibility while keeping Ben White out of the starting line-up at times.

Rice, meanwhile, remains Arsenal’s record signing, but his performances have more than justified the fee paid to secure his services. His influence in midfield has been immense, adding strength, composure, and balance to the team. His seamless adaptation to Arteta’s system has ensured that discussions about his price tag have long disappeared.

By moving to secure the futures of Saka, Timber, and Rice, Arsenal are demonstrating their commitment to stability and success, ensuring that the foundations of their squad remain solid for the years ahead.

