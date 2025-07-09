Andrea Berta jets out of London to complete Arsenal’s next transfer

Andrea Berta has reportedly travelled to Portugal for what may prove to be the most critical stage of negotiations between Arsenal and Sporting Club over the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres. The Gunners appear to be edging closer to finalising a deal for the striker, who has made his preference for a move to North London abundantly clear.

Gyökeres Prioritises Arsenal Switch

Gyökeres has reportedly given full priority to joining Arsenal, a stance he has communicated directly to Sporting Club. The Portuguese club is said to be aligned with his decision, and all parties are now working towards making the transfer a reality.

The Swedish forward has enjoyed a superb run of form over the past few seasons and is seen as an ideal addition to the Arsenal attack. With his goal-scoring record and physical presence, there is strong belief that he would be a seamless fit in Mikel Arteta’s evolving squad.

Although Arsenal were also involved in discussions to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, recent developments suggest that Gyökeres has now become the preferred option. Attention has fully shifted towards securing his signature before the club’s pre-season preparations commence.

Arsenal Enter Final Talks in Lisbon

According to the Daily Mail, Andrea Berta has travelled to Lisbon to engage in direct talks with Sporting representatives. The Arsenal director will oversee face-to-face negotiations in an effort to finalise the deal and bring Gyökeres to the Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.

These discussions mark a pivotal moment in what has been an extended period of transfer speculation. With Berta now on the ground in Portugal, confidence is growing that the transfer could be completed in the coming days. The goal is to have Gyökeres join the squad ahead of pre-season, allowing him to integrate into the team from the outset.

The talks have reached an advanced stage, and Arsenal supporters will be hoping no late complications arise. Should the final agreement be secured, it would represent a major acquisition for the Gunners as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

