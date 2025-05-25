Andrea Berta makes contact with AC Milan’s Portuguese winger

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on an exciting Serie A winger ahead of a potential summer move. AC Milan’s Rafael Leão is among the names included on the Gunners’ shortlist of wide options, with the club looking to strengthen the frontline significantly. The left-wing has been identified as a clear area for improvement.

Interest in Leão is not new, but according to Foot Mercato, the Gunners have now signalled their intent more directly. The outlet reports that Andrea Berta has personally spoken to the Portuguese international in recent days to express Arsenal’s interest, as the search for a new winger intensifies. While the report states that Leão is not the club’s top priority, interest in the player remains strong.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the Milan attack this season, making over 50 appearances and contributing 12 goals and 11 assists. Despite his efforts, Milan endured a disappointing campaign and failed to secure European qualification, leading to growing uncertainty over his future. With several clubs circling, a summer move is increasingly likely.

Leão could offer a dynamic upgrade on the left

While other targets rank higher on Arsenal’s list, Leão would still represent a quality addition to the squad. He offers a clear upgrade on the current left-wing options. His explosive pace and direct dribbling would add a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attacking system. He is particularly effective in transition, often exploiting space behind defences during his time at Milan.

However, his defensive contributions have drawn criticism, and he is not regarded as a winger who consistently tracks back. Still, his attacking output and individual flair make him an appealing option if the deal can be made financially viable.

Transfer fee could prove a stumbling block

Leão is currently valued at around €75 million, a fee that could present a major obstacle given Arsenal’s other summer objectives, especially the priority to sign a number nine. Balancing budgets across multiple big-money moves will be a challenge, particularly under Financial Fair Play constraints.

As more updates on the situation emerge, JA will keep you informed. In the meantime, would you prefer a move for Leão over alternatives like Nico Williams or Rodrygo?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…